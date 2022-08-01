MLB Trade Central: 3 Reasons Juan Soto will not be moved at deadline

With a player of his age and caliber rarely available on the open market, it's understandable that Juan Soto has dominated sports news. Despite the flashy headlines, however, there are a few reasons to believe he stands pat at the deadline.

That may not be what MLB fans want to hear, but it is a definite possibility considering the climate and circumstances of potential suitors. Here are three reasons Juan Soto could remain in a Nationals uniform for the remainder of the season.

Juan Soto's expiring contract

Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals reacts to being called out on strikes.

Soto's contract expires at the conclusion of 2023. Teams may be more than happy to wait for a bidding war when the signing period rolls around. Juan Soto's flat-out rejection of a long-term offer from Washington sets the stage for such an occurrence following the 2023 season.

"Juan Soto rejects $440M offer." - Ken Rosenthal

The rejection of such a monumental offer tells other MLB teams of the superstar slugger's desire to test the free agent market. With that in mind, his next team may be more inclined to be patient with Soto hitting the open market.

Washington Nationals' asking price

General manager Mike Rizzo of the Washington Nationals looks on during batting practice.

According to numerous reports, any offer for Washington's star left fielder is expected to require a considerable return. Unfortunately, the Nationals are unlikely to receive top dollar for the expiring contract of a player who has expressed little to no interest in his current team. GM Mike Rizzo's asking price could ultimately be the reason he remains in Washington red for the remainder of the season.

FoxSports920 @FoxSports920AM



- dpshow: "If he [Mike Rizzo] continues to stick to the ask that he's put out to teams up until this point, I'm not sure Juan Soto is going anywhere. He's been asking for 125% of Juan Soto's value." @JeffPassan discusses the likelihood of Juan Soto getti… dpshow: "If he [Mike Rizzo] continues to stick to the ask that he's put out to teams up until this point, I'm not sure Juan Soto is going anywhere. He's been asking for 125% of Juan Soto's value."-@JeffPassan discusses the likelihood of Juan Soto getti… https://t.co/ZGZLARoe1f

"I'm not sure if Juan Soto is going anywhere "- FoxSports920

GM Mike Rizzo is reportedly asking for several top prospects and at least one immediate impact player. If so, as suggested by Jeff Passan, the Nationals may just negotiate their way out of any possible deal. As hard as it may be to see a player like Soto wear another uniform, Nationals management needs to be more realistic in their asking price.

Bad team management

Manager Dave Martinez of the Washington Nationals watches the game in the seventh inning.

The Nationals may end up losing their prized slugger for nothing in return at contract's end simply due to poor management. Not many teams are willing to bite on a nearly unrealistic asking price for an expiring contract.

The Washington Nationals ownership has already made a name for themselves in the realm of bad contracts with the untradeable Patrick Corbin. Now, they may be making a bad name for themselves in the mismanagement of their personnel.

Losing a future hall-of-famer is one thing, but losing him for nothing in return would set the Nationals back even further in their rebuilding process. It would also be a very bad look for GM Mike Rizzo, whom Washington just extended under contract through 2023.

The final verdict

A lot can happen between now and tomorrow's deadline. In fact, recent reports suggest that the Dodgers and Padres are both aggressively counter-offering for the slugger's services.

"The #Dodgers have been much more aggressive of late in their trade proposals."- Bob Nightengale

What could be a good return could be for naught if the Nationals are asking for an unrealistic return. Washington's asking price could either sucker teams into selling the farm or end up costing the Nationals a lot more than they are asking.

One thing is almost certain: Juan Soto will don different colors. The question is, will that be now or when the calendar turns 2024? The even more imminent question is, which team will that be?

