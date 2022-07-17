How does Juan Soto's $440 million contract offer compare against the highest-paid NFL players of all time? 

NFL players, especially quarterbacks, are some of the highest paid athletes in the world, despite playing in a sport that enforces a strict salary cap. The MLB is an uncapped league, which means teams can pay their players as much as they want without having to balance the salary cap.

The Washington Nationals recently made headlines when they offered young outfielder Juan Soto a massive 15-year contract extension worth $440 million.

Soto turned down their offer, believing he could get even more than that. While it would have been the highest total contract in MLB history, it wouldn't have surpassed all NFL contracts.

Soto's new deal would have carried an AAV of $29.33 million, more than all but 16 NFL players ever. The total $440 million value would rank much higher in comparison to NFL contracts. Here are the top five total contract values in NFL history.

#4 (tied) - Matthew Stafford - $160 million

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford has long been one of the highest paid players in the NFL, both with the Detroit Lions previously and now with the Los Angeles Rams. He spent his entire career with the Lions before being traded to the Rams prior to the start of the 2021 season.

#NFL Matthew Stafford has a Super Bowl ring and new contract with #RamsHouse — recently retired Andrew Whitworth told us Friday how he thinks No. 9 will walk onto the field this fall with a new swagger: Matthew Stafford has a Super Bowl ring and new contract with #RamsHouse — recently retired Andrew Whitworth told us Friday how he thinks No. 9 will walk onto the field this fall with a new swagger:#NFL https://t.co/wpnl01eyqh

In his first season with his new team, Stafford won a Super Bowl ring, the first one of his career. He is under contract with the Rams until the 2027 offseason and will be making an AAV of $40 million.

#4 (tied) - Dak Prescott - $160 million

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott made headlines when he signed a contract extension worth $40 million per season with the Dallas Cowboys. The deal kicked in prior to the 2021 season and will expire following the 2024 season.

In his first season on his new salary, Prescott did well to win the NFC East division and make a playoff appearance. The Cowboys were eliminated in the first round, but are looking to advance further this year.

#3 - Deshaun Watson - $230 million

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns made one of the biggest moves of the entire 2022 NFL offseason when they pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire Deshaun Watson. Despite a pending legal situation that could result in a lengthy suspension, the Browns locked Watson up with a massive contract extension.

: apple.co/3tEfgI9 Former Browns’ CEO @JoeBanner13 believes Deshaun Watson’s fully-guaranteed, $230 million contract will change the way NFL contracts are done from now on. Former Browns’ CEO @JoeBanner13 believes Deshaun Watson’s fully-guaranteed, $230 million contract will change the way NFL contracts are done from now on.🎧: apple.co/3tEfgI9 https://t.co/F2azm7s3Nb

Watson's contract is worth $230 million over five years, all of which is guaranteed money. The contract carries the largest guaranteed money total in NFL history while also ranking third in total value and second in AAV.

#2 - Josh Allen - $258 million

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Josh Allen has one of the most dynamic skillsets of any quarterback in the entire league. He is one of the best rushing quarterbacks, but also has one of the biggest arms. He is a true dual threat with a uniquely dangerous arsenal of weapons to attack opposing defenses.

The Buffalo Bills rewarded their superstar quarterbacks with one of the biggest contracts of all time. Allen's deal, worth $258 million, is the second-highest in total value and the fourth-highest in AAV of any contract ever signed in the league's history. He is under contract with the Bills until the 2029 offseason.

#1 - Patrick Mahomes - $450 million

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes made history when he signed a $450 million contract extension to remain with the Kansas City Chiefs for a decade. It's the largest individual contract by total financial value in American sports history and the second-largest in any sport in the entire world, trailing only Lionel Messi.

Mahomes is the only NFL player and one of only two athletes in the entire world to have signed a contract larger than what the Washington Nationals offered Juan Soto. That could be why Soto rejected the offer, as he likely desires to set a new record and surpass Mahomes.

