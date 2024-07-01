MLB Trade Deadline 2024: Top 5 team fighting to stay as buyers in July

The MLB Trade Deadline is one of the most exciting times of the year for fans and experts alike. This season, the final date for teams to make acquisitions falls on July 30th. For the month of January, there will be non-stop rumors about which teams will become buyers and which will become sellers.

Top 5 teams fighting to stay as buyers at the MLB Trade Deadline

#5 - Toronto Blue Jays

There may be no team in the MLB hoping for their fortunes to change more than the Toronto Blue Jays. There have been several rumors that either Bo Bichette or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be moved at the MLB Trade Deadline. While this may be the way things are trending, if the Blue Jays can get hot in July, they could look to buy instead of selling this summer.

"This is the damn happiest Bo has been all year. Looks like he's ribbing Vladdy, who's been on a collosal tear right now along with Springer, Turner, & IKF. So nice to see good vibes in the Blue Jays dugout!!" - @BluejaysKing

#4 - Chicago Cubs

Things have not gone the Chicago Cubs' way so far this season. Entering Monday's action, the Cubs sit last in the NL Central with a disappointing 39-46 record. Even though they sit last in their division, the team could find themselves quickly in postseason contention if they string together some victories. It may be a tall order but one that could certainly come to fruition in Chicago.

#3 - Boston Red Sox

The AL East is likely going to come down to the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles. That being said, there is a chance the Boston Red Sox could find themselves in Wild Card contention if they can remain solid throughout July. It would be unsurprising to see the Red Sox add a few players if they remain within postseason reach by the July 30 MLB Trade Deadline.

#2 - Houston Astros

After a prolonged slump to start the year, the Houston Astros find themselves slowly climbing the AL West standings and on the verge of taking over the top seed. Given the Astros' desire to win every season, if they can find themselves continuing in this trajectory, they will certainly become buyers this summer.

"That's what our main focus is...win the division." Astros GM Dana Brown discusses the trade deadline, rest of season outlook and more on #MLBNow" - @MLBNow

#1 - New York Mets

Another club that started the year in a funk, the New York Mets have all of a sudden found themselves as postseason candidates. After it looked as if the Mets were going to be sellers, they may have flipped the script to find themselves adding players at the MLB Trade Deadline.

