MLB Trade Deadline: 3 pitchers Yankees could target to bolster injury-plagued rotation

The New York Yankees' injury woes continue as the team seems likely to place starter Nestor Cortes Jr. on the IL with a shoulder injury. The Bronx Bombers have seen nearly every notable player hit the IL at some point this season, and it is something the team will need to address before the MLB Trade Deadline.

The Yankees will certainly be buyers this summer, with the team likely to look for additions to both their lineup and their pitching rotation. Several teams will be looking to move on from their veterans this season, which could open the door for a deal with New York.

Here's a look at three potential pitchers that the Bronx Bombers could add before the trade deadline.

#1 - Lance Lynn could soon find himself in the iconic New York pinstripes

A two-time All-Star, Lance Lynn is the most likely pitcher to be traded this season. The Chicago White Sox entered the 2023 campaign with playoff ambitions, however, the season has gone from bad to worse. The team sitting fourth in the AL Central with a 26-35 record, with no indication of righting the ship, which makes them the most intriguing team heading into the MLB Trade Deadline.

Veteran Lance Lynn has struggled this season and has an $18 million club option for next season, which the White Sox would likely want to move on from. This makes him a likely trade candidate, and one that New York could likely acquire for a relatively cheap price.

#2 - Lucas Giolito is another White Sox pitcher that could be targetted by the Yankees

Lucas Giolito is one of the most intriguing and frustrating pitchers in the MLB. The 28-year-old has shown flashes of greatness in the past but has also ranked as one of the worst pitchers in the league. However, as he enters his athletic prime, he will be a trade target for many teams, including New York.

The fact that he is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season minimizes the risk for any team that acquires him. A team can simply let him leave in free agency if the change of scenery does not help, however, if it does work out, he could be extended to a long-term deal.

#3 - Alex Cobb's time in San Francisco appears to be drawing to a close

Alex Cobb is another pitcher that seems likely to be on the move this summer as the San Francisco Giants do not appear to be legitimate postseason contenders. The veteran has been excellent for the Giants this season, posting a 5-2 record with a 2.71 ERA and 64 strikeouts.

While he has been inconsistent in his career, when he is healthy, Cobb has proven to be an effective veteran presence in any pitching rotation. He, just like Lance Lynn, has a club option for next season, that San Francisco may or may not want to exercise. Alex Cobb would be a perfect middle-to-back of rotation addition for the New York Yankees.

