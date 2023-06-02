Alex Cobb Trade Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for veteran Giants pitcher

Alex Cobb may be one of the most underrated targets for contenders as the MLB trade deadline is less than two months away. The 12-year professional has enjoyed a solid season for the San Francisco Giants, posting a 4-2 record with a 3.05 ERA and 57 strikeouts, which makes him a trade target for many contenders.

While Alex Cobb's 2023 contract is valued at $9 million, it also comes with a $10 million team option for the 2024 campaign, which could entice teams looking for more than a rental. However, his new team could simply decline the club option, taking his contract off their books before the new season.

"I’d rather trade for a rental like Alex Cobb then sign Yamamoto this offseason" - @fatalfr13nd

The San Francisco Giants are currently third in the National League West with a 28-28 record, however, the San Diego Padres are projected to surpass them in the standings. This would make the Giants an interesting seller at the trade deadline.

Here is a look at three potential trade destinations for Cobb if San Francisco elects to move him this season.

#1 - The Boston Red Sox could be an ideal fit for Alex Cobb

While still early in the 2023 season, the Boston Red Sox have performed better than many have expected, sitting with a 29-27 record. Even though they are fifth in the American League East, they are still above .500 and could contend for the postseason. Enter Alex Cobb, who could be seen as an upgrade to the middle of Boston's rotation.

Not only would Cobb provide the Red Sox with a proven, veteran arm, but following a potentially severe injury to starter Chris Sale, he may become a necessity.

#2 - The Los Angeles Dodgers need to bolster their pitching rotation

Another team that has seen its pitching rotation ravaged by injuries is the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team is currently without Dustin May, Walker Buehler, and Julio Urias, which has forced the club to call upon their younger arms in relief. However, as aggressive as the Dodgers have been on the trade market, it would be unsurprising to see them make a move for an available pitcher.

"The Dodgers have a miraculous pitcher rehabilitation factory and the Giants are like yeah, well, Alex Cobb is contributing to our rotation in 2023, how about THAT, and those are both valid things that exist in our game." - @ssc627

Alex Cobb could be the pitcher that the Dodgers may look to acquire. Although the Dodgers and Giants are in the same division, Los Angeles has a plethora of prospects that could intrigue San Francisco to make a deal.

# 3 - The Philadelphia Phillies may be another team interested in the Giants' pitcher

The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the most disappointing teams in the MLB this season. After making a World Series appearance last season, the team currently sits fourth in the National League East with a 25-31 record. Part of the issue for the Phillies has been their pitching rotation, which sits with the 7th-worst team ERA in the league at 4.59.

Alex Cobb would be an upgrade to Philadelphia's struggling pitching rotation, and while he has been inconsistent throughout his career, he has been solid this season. Free agent signing Taijuan Walker (5.65 ERA) has been dreadful for the Phillies, as has Ranger Suarez (7.13 ERA), which could make Cobb an ideal fit.

