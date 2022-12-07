Taijuan Walker: How does the coveted starting pitcher's addition strengthen the Phillies?

The New York Mets were one of the best pitching teams in 2022, and Taijuan Walker was a contributing factor. The starting right-hander has elected to sign with a divisional foe, the Philadelphia Phillies.

In December 2022, the Phillies agreed to terms with Walker for a 4-year contract that will earn him $72 million over that time. Despite making it all the way to the 2022 World Series, some have asked questions about the Phillies' pitching last season.

Last season, the Phillies finished 18th out of 30 MLB teams with a team ERA of 3.97. Their team ERA among starters was 3.80. Apart from Zach Wheeler and Aaron Nola, the Phillies' starting rotation lacked depth.

As a result, at the trade deadline, the Phillies acquired Noah Syndergaard from the Angels. With only two starts, it was clear that the Phillies needed to do more to bolster their starting rotation.

With Taijuan Walker, the Phillies have a reliable arm. Although Walker's career ERA hovers around the 4.50 mark, he can be counted on to make roughly 30 starts per year and pitch somewhere around 150 innings.

Walker started his career as a starter for the Seattle Mariners in 2013. Over his decade-long MLB career, Walker has pitched for a number of teams, including the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Toronto Blue Jays.

John Foley @2008Philz New Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker - 2022 highlights New Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker - 2022 highlights https://t.co/zhFzKN5k6G

"New Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker - 2022 highlights" - @ Joh Foley

In 2021, the Mets signed Walker to a 2-year deal worth $20 million that included a player option for 2023. In his first season with the Mets, Walker gained his first All-Star designation. He made 29 starts that season, which tied for the highest number of his career.

After the 2022 season, Walker declined his player option and became a free agent. A number of teams were interested in picking up the 30-year-old Louisiana native. Walker's primary pitch is his 2-seam fastball, but he has also been developing his arsenal of breaking pitches, which allows him to get ahead in a count.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Taijuan Walker's deal with the Philadelphia Phillies is for four years and $72 million, sources tell ESPN. Taijuan Walker's deal with the Philadelphia Phillies is for four years and $72 million, sources tell ESPN.

"Taijuan Walker's deal with the Philadelphia Phillies is for four years and $72 million, sources tell ESPN." - @ Jeff Passan

Taijuan Walker's acquisition comes as the Phillies look to make waves in 2023

The Phillies energized their fan base in 2022 with their first postseason appearance in a decade. With Walker, they will hope to improve their deficit between runs scored and runs given up. Perhaps the team will make a real play in their division this season, showing up as expected victors like the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets.

Poll : 0 votes