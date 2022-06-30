MLB Trade Rumors: 5 potential landing spots for David Peralta

David Peralta has been part of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the entirety of his major league career. However, this might come to an end by trade deadline this year. He has an expiring deal, and Arizona is looking to rebuild, so they will likely trade him for younger players.

Since entering Major League Baseball in 2014, Peralta has established himself as a contact hitter. He has a .283 career batting average and has led the league in triples twice. He also won a Silver Slugger Award in 2018 for hitting .293 with 30 home runs.

Rays Metrics @RaysMetrics David Peralta is a trade candidate that I like. Completely revamped his swing this year and is hitting many more flyballs and barrels than he ever has. He’s hitting .266/.322/.500 (122 wRC+) vs RHP and is still a plus OF defender. Would be a rental.

David Peralta is a trade candidate that I like. Completely revamped his swing this year and is hitting many more flyballs and barrels than he ever has. He’s hitting .266/.322/.500 (122 wRC+) vs RHP and is still a plus OF defender. Would be a rental. https://t.co/wmVOsPfUOi

"David Peralta is a trade candidate that I like. Completely revamped his swing this year and is hitting many more flyballs and barrels than he ever has. He’s hitting .266/.322/.500 (122 wRC+) vs RHP and is still a plus OF defender. Would be a rental." - Rays Metrics

David Peralta is putting up solid stats this season, batting .243 with a .755 OPS. This, along with his veteran leadership, would make a great fit on any team. Here are the five teams that need Peralta the most this season.

#5 Philadelphia Phillies

San Francisco Giants v Philadelphia Phillies

For spending so much on acquisitions this past off-season, the Philadelphia Phillies have been disappointing to start the year. However, they are not out of it yet. With the right moves, they can see themselves in the postseason this year. The Phillies are in need of a bat, because Bryce Harper is currently out with a hand injury, and Odubel Herrera is one of the most inconsistent hitters in baseball.

Brodes Media @BrodesMedia Odubel Herrera strikes out on a "foul tip", but that's clearly a foul ball Odubel Herrera strikes out on a "foul tip", but that's clearly a foul ball https://t.co/hN23WCCrvb

"Odubel Herrera strikes out on a "foul tip", but that's clearly a foul ball" - Brodes Media

David Peralta's bat is very reliable, and it would provide some nice contact in a lineup full of power. He is able to bat anywhere in the lineup, so he is very versatile as well. He also can play all three outfield positions, having won a Gold Glove for his fielding in 2019. It is safe to say sending David Peralta to Philadelphia would make sense.

#4 Texas Rangers

Oakland Athletics v Texas Rangers

Similar to the Phillies, the Rangers also made a huge splash in free agency only to be mediocre to start the year. They have turned it around, however, and are currently in the running for one of the American League wild card spots. They could use some offense and a glove in the outfield to help them later in the year. David Peralta would be just the guy.

Texas currently has a hole in the outfield, with Brad Miller batting just .213 with a .623 OPS in 55 games. If Texas wants to have a chance this fall, they need to pickup another bat by the trade deadline.

#3 San Diego Padres

San Diego's PETCO Park

The San Diego Padres are currently fighting for first place in one of the toughest divisions in the MLB. The National League West features the LA Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and the Padres, who have all established themselves as potential contenders this season. In order for the Padres to stand out among the other two, they need to get a bat for the outfield.

Currently, the Padres are experimenting with prospect Trent Grisham in center field. However, he is just too young and is not ready if the Padres want to win now. It would be great for him to learn from guys like David Peralta on a winning roster.

#2 New York Yankees

Yankee Stadium in New York

The New York Yankees have been a special team this year. They currently are 55-20, which is the best record in the MLB. The Yankees look like one of the best all-around teams the league has seen in recent history. However, this does not mean they can't further improve before the trade deadline.

Outfielders Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks have greatly disappointed this season and have been detrimental to the team. A guy like David Peralta could fix that, as he is a consistent and reliable hitter. The Yankees need a reliable bat, and Peralta could fit in well.

#1 Cleveland Guardians

San Francisco Giants v Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians would benefit the most by obtaining David Peralta. They are currently in a battle with the Minnesota Twins for first place in the American League Central. If they want to come out on top, they need to bolster their offense, as Minnesota is a powerhouse. They also have a young team, and a veteran like Peralta could really help.

Cleveland Guardians @CleGuardians



That's right. Our roster is younger than every Major League and Triple-A roster.



We are also tied for the division lead.



#ForTheLand We are not only the youngest team in Major League Baseball this year. We are the youngest team in both Major League Baseball AND Triple-A.That's right. Our roster is younger than every Major League and Triple-A roster.We are also tied for the division lead. We are not only the youngest team in Major League Baseball this year. We are the youngest team in both Major League Baseball AND Triple-A.That's right. Our roster is younger than every Major League and Triple-A roster.We are also tied for the division lead.#ForTheLand https://t.co/krW1ZRH6xM

"We are not only the youngest team in Major League Baseball this year. We are the youngest team in both Major League Baseball AND Triple-A. That's right. Our roster is younger than every Major League and Triple-A roster. We are also tied for the division lead." - Cleveland Guardians

In center field for Cleveland, Myles Straw is batting just .202 with a .551 OPS. These numbers are simply not sufficient enough to start at the MLB level, especially when your team is a contender. David Peralta could fill right in and would be a great setup for Jose Ramirez, who is one of the best hitters in baseball. This would make the most sense for the Guardians if they want to win their division.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far