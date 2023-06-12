MLB.TV Father's Day Sale: How to get subscription for the rest of 2023 season for 50% off

With less than a week until Father's Day, MLB.TV has issued a special price drop for fans.

Starting from Monday, June 12, till next Monday, June 19, fans can get an All Teams Yearly subscription to MLB.TV for $59.99, which is 50 per cent less than the regular price.

The limited-time offer is part of the Father's Day sale in 2023 and the offer also allows fans to subscribe to MLB At Bat for $14.99. For this year, At Bat subscribers will be able to watch their favorite teams’ Minor League affiliate games along with the Big Inning.

How to get All Team subscription for MLB.TV on Father's Day sale?

MLB.TV is the easiest way to follow baseball for the remainder of the 2023 season. Here, we take a look at the steps on how to get an All Team Subscription for MLB.TV as part of the Father's Day sale.

Subscribing to MLB.TV via Amazon Prime

If you've purchased MLB.TV through Amazon Prime, here are the steps to begin your subscription:

Select the 'Get Started' button

Log in to your account with your Amazon Prime credentials

Register or sign in with your existing/new MLB.com account and link it to your Amazon Prime account

Use your MLB.com email address and password to access MLB.TV on any of the supported devices

Make the $59.99 payment as part of the Father's Day sale for All Team MLB.TV

Enjoy watching your favorite team and more baseball on MLB.TV

The All Team package allows subscribers to watch every MLB team's live feeds as well as in-game highlights and stats. It also allows live DVR control and full game archives.

The 2023 MLB campaign is in full swing and several teams are looking to bolster their spots for the playoffs. The remainder of the season is going to be a wild ride you wouldn't want to miss.

