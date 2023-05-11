As we're a little over a month into the MLB season, fans have been treated to some great baseball thus far. Some teams and players have surprised fans, playing above their expectations, like the Tampa Bay Rays.

Not many fans had them picked to be the best team in baseball, but that's what they are right now. Their incredible 29-8 record has them sitting atop the rest of the league.

Marc Luino @GiraffeNeckMarc Who has been the most disappointing player in MLB this season? Who has been the most disappointing player in MLB this season?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Teams and players rising above expectations. However, some haven't gotten their feet underneath them yet. There have been some players this season that look like they're still in the offseason.

This has prompted MLB content creator Marc Luino to ask fans who they think has been the most disappointing to start the year. Fans did not hesitate to voice their opinions on who hasn't lived up to expectations.

"Arenado without a doubt," one fan tweeted.

"The Mets entire starting rotation," another fan tweeted.

DaddyDimmuTV @DaddyDimmuTv @GiraffeNeckMarc NOLAN OUT HERE KILLIN ME IN FANTASY @GiraffeNeckMarc NOLAN OUT HERE KILLIN ME IN FANTASY

Kenta Hagiwara @KentraHagatra

A .605 OPS from his is INCREDIBLY disappointing. @GiraffeNeckMarc Nolan Arenado.A .605 OPS from his is INCREDIBLY disappointing. @GiraffeNeckMarc Nolan Arenado.A .605 OPS from his is INCREDIBLY disappointing.

MLB Twitter is hard-pressed to believe it is Nolan Arenado. He's been struggling at the plate to start the season, a reason why the St. Louis Cardinals have played so poorly. Another fan wants to put the New York Mets in that category. Their starting pitching rotation has not lived up to expectations this far.

Lachlan McArthur @LachlanMcArthur @GiraffeNeckMarc Jose Abreu still hasn’t hit a home run for the Astros in 36 games. @GiraffeNeckMarc Jose Abreu still hasn’t hit a home run for the Astros in 36 games.

Andrew @SiriSZN @GiraffeNeckMarc Def Jose Abreu, already has a -1.0 bWAR and currently on pace for -4.5 @GiraffeNeckMarc Def Jose Abreu, already has a -1.0 bWAR and currently on pace for -4.5

Steve Velasquez @SteveVelasquez1 @GiraffeNeckMarc Anyone saying anything other then former MVP Jose Abreu hasn't seen Jose Abreu swing at a pitch this year. He has a whopping 48 WRC+. LOWEST IN BASEBALL. @GiraffeNeckMarc Anyone saying anything other then former MVP Jose Abreu hasn't seen Jose Abreu swing at a pitch this year. He has a whopping 48 WRC+. LOWEST IN BASEBALL.

Kevin 🧀 @Kvinsz @GiraffeNeckMarc jose abreu, ik it’s still very early in the season but i just imagined him getting off to a hot start when i saw he signed with houston @GiraffeNeckMarc jose abreu, ik it’s still very early in the season but i just imagined him getting off to a hot start when i saw he signed with houston

Fans are also making the case for Jose Abreu. Many expected him to start the year on fire with his new team, the Houston Astros, but he hasn't. He's struggling at the plate to start the year.

Can these MLB players turn it around before it's too late?

Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels

In the case of Jose Abreu, early-season struggles are nothing new for him. He would often come out of the gate a bit cold in the beginning months of the season. He usually turns it on with the weather, as he shines in July and August. While it is worrying that he has yet to hit a homer this season, he should start to find it soon.

For Nolan Arenado, it's a mystery why he is struggling so much. He was one of baseball's best hitters last season but looks uncomfortable at the plate. Arenado is starting to press at the plate and swing at pitches he knows won't give him the best results.

If the Cardinals have any hope this season in turning it around, Arenado will have to replicate his 2022 season at the plate.

Poll : 0 votes