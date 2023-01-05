The Chicago Cubs have made quite a few moves this offseason. Their most recent move brings in veteran Eric Hosmer to help relieve Matt Mervis, who is expected to debut in 2023. The Cubs are only paying the league minimum for Hosmer. The San Diego Padres are on the hook for the remainder of the eight-year, $144 million deal he signed with them in 2018.

Along with Hosmer, the team also signed Cody Bellinger, Tucker Barnhart, Jameson Taillon and Dansby Swanson. The Cubs are looking to bounce back from an uninspiring 74--88 season in 2022.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Some new faces in the Cubs lineup Some new faces in the Cubs lineup https://t.co/M4TlRvPn0l

Given the team's projected lineup for the 2023 season, baseball fans aren't impressed. They don't think this lineup has what it takes to compete in the National League Central.

Fans don't believe this is a better lineup than what the St. Louis Cardinals or the Milwaukee Brewers will roll out next season. They're expecting this team to be a middle-of-the-road team.

"Team would be good if it was like 2017," one fan tweeted.

"team would be good if it was like 2017," another fan tweeted.

".500 ball club," another fan tweeted.

"Feels like multiple 3 for 75 slumps at the same time," another fan tweeted.

"Add 5 errors minimum over the course of the year to each infielder because Hosmer is playing first base," another fan tweeted.

Some fans see this lineup struggling to hit at times. They also predicted some errors being made by Eric Hosmer playing first base.

"Hosmer's gonna tank Dansby's defensive stats. I give it 2 months maybe less before the fans in Chicago are trying to run him out," one fan tweeted.

"Not god awful, but still not great," another fan tweeted.

Other fans don't have faith in this lineup. Hosmer is coming off the worst season of his career at the plate. They could see Hosmer getting DFA'd midway through the season.

Do the Chicago Cubs have enough to topple the St. Louis Cardinals?

Chicago Cubs introduce Dansby Swanson.

While the Chicago Cubs have been hot on signing free agents, the St. Louis Cardinals have taken a slower route in free agency. They've only had one major signing this offseason.

The Cardinals signed Wilson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million deal. It was a move they had to make as they saw their future Hall of Famer, Yadier Molina, retire alongside Albert Pujols. It'll be tough for Cubs fans to watch Contreras behind the plate for the Cardinals.

When comparing pitching rotations, the Cardinals have the upper hand. Marcus Stroman is good, but he's nowhere near what he used to be when he first debuted in the league. St. Louis has established arms behind Adam Wainwright, Miles Mikolas and Jack Flaherty.

The National League Central is essentially up for grabs. The division has been won by three different teams in the past three seasons. It will be interesting to see how this division plays out next season.

