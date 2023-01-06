The Cincinnati Reds have officially parted ways with Mike Moustakas after three seasons of pedestrian results. When he was signed to the team in 2020, it was the largest contract in Reds history at $64 million. Moustakas hit a batting average of .214 and an on-base percentage of .295. Both numbers are less than what he was expected to provide when he signed.

Prior to joining the Reds, Moustakas was selected to the All-Star team three times and was a top player in the MLB. Now that he has been released, he will likely have a fair share of suitors pursuing him. If he is able to regain the form he showed earlier in his career, he would be a great asset to any team.

The Cincinnati Reds announced the release themselves via Twitter.

This is a move that was expected after the team designated Mike Moustakas for assignment on December 22. While it is somewhat surprising that no trade partner could be found, that is likely due to his high-priced contracts.

Nonetheless, Reds fans are happy that the team has made the decision to move on from a signing that didn't work as intended.

The Reds fanbase has been fed up with the team consistently being at the bottom of the leaderboards. They finished 31 games under .500 and were never in the playoff hunt. MLB fans are patient, but only if their team is looking to improve. The Cincinnati Reds have not given their fans a lot to cheer about in recent years.

There is no shortage of MLB fans hoping that Mike Moustakas will sign with their team. Whether it's the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox, it seems like he will be able to find a new team quickly. The biggest question that remains is whether or not he will be able to put up the numbers needed to stay on the field.

The Cincinnati Reds are still trying to find their identity and have decided Mike Moustakas will not be a part of their future.

Can Mike Moustakas bounce back from his tenure with the Cincinnati Reds?

Moustakas will be four years removed from his last All-Star season in 2023. Players bouncing back later in their careers is nothing new in the MLB and Moustakas could be the next example. A new environment could be the revitalization that his career needs.

With the right team around him, Mike Moustakas could see a return to form sooner rather than later.

