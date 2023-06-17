David Freese is one of the most popular St. Louis Cardinals players in the modern era. His performance in 2011 helped secure the team's 11th World Series championship.

The fans' votes elected him into the Cardinals Hall of Fame. After months of trying to decide if he would accept the invitation, Freese has come out and respectfully declined.

Katie Woo @katiejwoo Here's David Freese's statement on his decision to decline his election into the Cardinals Hall of Fame. Freese was set to enter this August.

While Freese could not thank the organization and fanbase enough, he also apologized and thanked the fans for their longtime support.

St. Louis will have their Hall of Fame festivities on August 18. They'll welcome both Jose Oquendo and Max Lanier as the 2023 Hall of Fame class.

One fan tweeted - "It's his choice. It's about him, not the fans. I can back his choice. He owes the fans nothing. They voted him in and he respectfully declined"

jpurs @Redbirdlover49 @katiejwoo It's his choice. It's about him, not the fans. I can back his choice. He owes the fans nothing. They voted him in and he respectfully declined.

"This season literally can't be any worse" - another fan tweeted.

Dillion Harper @dillionharper1 @katiejwoo Why would you even decline soemthing like this lol

MLB Twitter can't wrap their heads around why David Freese declined the invitation. The St. Louis Cardinals are a storied franchise. Being in their Hall of Fame would be an honor to most.

ce0521 @cech0021 @katiejwoo Who declines an invitation to a HOF?

Steve Katz @stvkatz @katiejwoo If you've unfortunately waited so long for this decision, why decline it? Something essential is being left unsaid somehow. Leaves a person confused, and I'm not even a Cardinal fan.

Quiet! Golf's On! US Open @TnnrCrtr @katiejwoo It strikes me that he feels he shouldn't be in the StlHOF for a special moment, versus all the other members in due to careers full of Cardinal accomplishments.

chauncey @chaunceyxlg @katiejwoo It's confusing but no doubt cardinals fans will always have his back CHOF or not. I think his unbelievable performance in the WS should be in the HOF at some point even if he as a player isn't.

Fans are left wondering if he feels he does not deserve the honor because he did not have the career others in the hall did. Either way, the organization still welcomes him, and fans will always have his back.

David Freese's incredible 2011-12 season

2011 World Series Game 6 - Texas Rangers v St Louis Cardinals

David Freese was a force in 2011 for the St. Louis Cardinals. In the regular season, he hit .297 with ten home runs after missing 51 games with a left-hand fracture.

When St. Louis reached the postseason, Freese really took off. Freese drove in four runs in the National League Divisional Series against the Philadelphia Phillies to force a Game Five.

In the National League Conference Series, Freese hit .545 with three home runs and nine RBIs. There was no stopping this man at the plate.

In the World Series against the Texas Rangers, St. Louis found themselves tied in extra innings in Game Six. Freese would lead off in the 11th inning and hit a walk-off home run straight to center field, forcing a Game Seven.

In Game Seven, Freese kept his postseason magic alive, getting a two-RBI knock to put the Cardinals ahead. They would go on to win the game 6-2, marking their 11th World Series championship as an organization.

