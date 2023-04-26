It's Miguel Cabrera's last season as a player in the MLB. As such, he is on a bit of a farewell tour. Teams he plays will have their final chance to see him, which also means they have their final chance to honor him. It's not unlike what happened with David Ortiz, Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and others when they retired.

The Milwaukee Brewers are facing Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers and have taken the chance to honor the outgoing legend. The future Hall of Fame first baseman was given a hilarious gift from the team.

Since the Brewers play in Wisconsin and the state is known for cheese, they gave Cabrera a cheesehead. It's something seen often at the Brewers' NFL counterpart the Green Bay Packers games.

Some fans are thrilled with the clever gift, which was accompanied by a donation check to his charity. Others are not sure how to feel at the sight of Cabrera in cheesehead.

Detroit and Milwaukee are somewhat rival cities, so the sight of a Detroit legend wearing a cheesehead is problematic for some Tigers fans. Others laugh at the irony of the situation and appreciate that the Brewers are sending the legend out right.

This is Miguel Cabrera's final year

It has been a long and supremely illustrious career for the legend known as "Miggy." Miguel Cabrera is considered one of the best right-handed hitters in modern history and he's been proving it for the better part of two decades.

Miguel Cabrera is in his final season

He has played for the Florida Marlins (now known as the Miami Marlins) and the Detroit Tigers for the entirety of his career. He has a sterling .308 batting average, which is impressive for such a long period of time.

Cabrera's career wRC+ of 140 is also incredibly stellar. He's been hitting at an elite level for a long time. However, his last above average season was 2020 when he recorded a 105 wRC+, so he's decided to retire from baseball after this year.

