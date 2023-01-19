The New York Mets are starting to put the final pieces of the puzzle together. On Wednesday, they signed outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year, six-million-dollar deal. He'll be the team's fourth outfielder, and he'll get some looks at DH as well.

Pham was in the spotlight last season when he slapped Joc Pederson during pregame warmups. The feud stemmed from the beef the two had in their fantasy football league. Pham didn't like how Pederson was carrying himself in the league.

Pederson also made fun of the Padres for their losing stretch last season that rubbed Pham the wrong way.

Andy Martino @martinonyc Yes, Tommy Pham slapped a man because of fantasy football, but the background work Mets did on him turned up intel that he's a very well-liked teammate and good clubhouse presence. The man he slapped was on a different ballclub, after all

The New York Mets did their research before signing the speedy outfielder and have a good feeling about him. The Mets don't think he has a character problem at all. In fact, they've found out that he's a great teammate and a good clubhouse guy.

Baseball fans on Twitter aren't buying that story, though. It's hard to believe. Most people that have a good character don't get very upset over fantasy football leagues where they feel the need to assault others.

"This... has to be satire right?" one fan asked.

Michael @mt_050 Andy Martino @martinonyc Yes, Tommy Pham slapped a man because of fantasy football, but the background work Mets did on him turned up intel that he's a very well-liked teammate and good clubhouse presence. The man he slapped was on a different ballclub, after all This...has to be satire right?

"This is a thing a sports radio caller would say" another fan explained.

kat @bgardnerfanclub Andy Martino @martinonyc Yes, Tommy Pham slapped a man because of fantasy football, but the background work Mets did on him turned up intel that he's a very well-liked teammate and good clubhouse presence. The man he slapped was on a different ballclub, after all This is a thing a sports radio caller would say

Tim Rock FTB Scout / Former SF Giants Scout. @TimRock86524690 Andy Martino @martinonyc Yes, Tommy Pham slapped a man because of fantasy football, but the background work Mets did on him turned up intel that he's a very well-liked teammate and good clubhouse presence. The man he slapped was on a different ballclub, after all Slapped a guy? Big deal! Maybe he deserved it. Doesn't make someone a bad guy! Way to sensitive era!

yeehaw buckaroo @AshyVandross Andy Martino @martinonyc Yes, Tommy Pham slapped a man because of fantasy football, but the background work Mets did on him turned up intel that he's a very well-liked teammate and good clubhouse presence. The man he slapped was on a different ballclub, after all this a hilarious way to start a tweet

The start of the tweet says it all. It's so absurd that if there wasn't a video of it, nobody would have believed it.

David Brown: (Parity) 9600 Baud Rate @AnswerDave Andy Martino @martinonyc Yes, Tommy Pham slapped a man because of fantasy football, but the background work Mets did on him turned up intel that he's a very well-liked teammate and good clubhouse presence. The man he slapped was on a different ballclub, after all If you're ever lacking a definition for "rationalization", this works great.

Juan Barajas @Yayarea853 Andy Martino @martinonyc Yes, Tommy Pham slapped a man because of fantasy football, but the background work Mets did on him turned up intel that he's a very well-liked teammate and good clubhouse presence. The man he slapped was on a different ballclub, after all Meh. Whatever their beef was that's between them , I don't care but to say that it was cool cause he was on another team sounds crazy

sean @seanyouidiot Andy Martino @martinonyc Yes, Tommy Pham slapped a man because of fantasy football, but the background work Mets did on him turned up intel that he's a very well-liked teammate and good clubhouse presence. The man he slapped was on a different ballclub, after all "Actually slapping guys on the other team is totes cool"

sharon 💫 @shaysparkles Andy Martino @martinonyc Yes, Tommy Pham slapped a man because of fantasy football, but the background work Mets did on him turned up intel that he's a very well-liked teammate and good clubhouse presence. The man he slapped was on a different ballclub, after all LOL. Mets fans get ready for the Pham experience.

One cannot disregard his actions because Pederson was on a different team. That would be ridiculous. This is not hockey. One cannot just go around hitting opposing players.

Tommy Pham wasn't apologetic over his actions, either. He told the media Pederson deserved it. That's definitely something someone with a good sense of character would say.

Tommy Pham will complement the New York Mets well

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

The Mets had a big hole at DH last season. Darin Ruf was the team's DH when facing left-handed pitching but struggled heavily. He hit .204 with just 11 home runs and 45 RBIs.

Pham will be an upgrade over Ruf. Last season, Tommy Pham split time with the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox. He hit .236 with 17 home runs and 63 RBIs. He also stole eight bases last season.

Pham doesn't move the needle but should be a great addition that will impact their lineup when he's playing. The New York Mets team looks like a serious contender to win a World Series title.

