A fight between a group of female fans at a recent Chicago White Sox game has drawn a substantial amount of reactions from online viewers. Unfortunately, some less-than-polite.

The fight seemed to revolve around a pair of female fans. One female fan has the other in a hold, with several periphary characters also getting in on the savage episode.

It is unclear how the fight began, but hostilities eventually subsided when a group of male fans constrained the two combatants. It is also not clear what the relationship between the two instagators might have been.

Football Fights @footbalIfights A huge brawl broke out at Saturdays Chicago White Sox game! A huge brawl broke out at Saturdays Chicago White Sox game! 👊🇺🇸 https://t.co/4qU0JgmNuI

The brawl happened on Sunday April 16 when the Chicago White Sox were playing host to the Baltimore Orioles. The match was an 8-4 loss for the home team at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

Those who viewed the outfield brawl have shared their thoughts on the rather shocking series of events.

460wattsgrenadiers @cyclingislife38 @footbalIfights I heard the donuts were 16 dollars ::: hence why it called kick off @footbalIfights I heard the donuts were 16 dollars ::: hence why it called kick off

Moreover, numerous fans remarked, accurately, that this is no way to behave at an MLB game.

wilbur_whtdafck @bigbillyt63 @footbalIfights Nothing worse than watching a bunch of girls fighting @footbalIfights Nothing worse than watching a bunch of girls fighting

Others were not so quick to disparage, casually noting that witnessing a skirmish like this at an MLB baseball game is uncommon. Football and soccer undoubtedly seem to foster more aggression among the spectators.

In the short period since the 2023 MLB season started, several incidents, including those involving fans, have surfaced. Notably, a game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins erupted into a food fight after a few too many fans availed themselves of a $1 hot dog offer at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Chicago White Sox fan fight shows the worst of the MLB fanbase

Many find footage like this at least somewhat enthralling. However, it must be noted that the vast majority of Chicago White Sox games, as well as games around the league, do not feature such shenanigans.

We may never know what set off the altercation in Chicago. But fans have a duty to act responsibly and courteously so as not to give the next generation of baseball fans poor notions about how to behave when taking in a live baseball game.

