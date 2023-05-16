The San Diego Padres took their opportunity to celebrate their win over the Kansas City Royals, and it has many fans upset. The Padres have been off to a terrible start, relative to expectations, and seeing them celebrate a win while under .500 doesn't sit right with some.

Baseball often has a vocal set of fans who are against any form of excessive celebrations, before, during, or after the games. However, this doesn't seem to be the case for those against the Padres pinata parties. The crux of the issue is the festive atmosphere being allowed despite the team's overall lack of success. They are trying to build a culture and liven up the vibe, regardless of the standings.

The San Diego Padres themselves posted a clip of the post game festivities on Twitter.

With superstars like Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, and Xander Bogaerts, the Padres were supposed to be much better than they are now. Instead of running the National League, they are third place in their own division. They went on a five game losing streak, including being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Therefore, celebrating a win over the Royals rubbed many fans the wrong way.

Building a culture is one of the hardest things to do in sports, and is clearly what the Padres are going for. They want to celebrate their well-earned victories every chance they get to propel them to future success. If that plan is going to work, they need to stay committed to it regardless of the circumstances of the win.

Ruben Andrei @RealRubo



Too much celebration for nothing, leave that in the postseason, please. San Diego Padres @Padres Give it a WacK(a) 🥳 Give it a WacK(a) 🥳 https://t.co/6MniJN70bS They fucking need Augie Garrido to be their manager and light a fire on their ass and fix everything.Too much celebration for nothing, leave that in the postseason, please. twitter.com/padres/status/… They fucking need Augie Garrido to be their manager and light a fire on their ass and fix everything.Too much celebration for nothing, leave that in the postseason, please. twitter.com/padres/status/…

Fans would have no issue with the pinata parties if the San Diego Padres had lived up to expectations to start the year. Unfortunately, they put themselves into a hole with fans and in the standings that they need to dig their way out of.

cut adam engel @zack_pa_ @Padres This is pathetic. Throwing a party after beating the royals after 5 straight losses @Padres This is pathetic. Throwing a party after beating the royals after 5 straight losses 😭

ChampCityLA @ChampCityLA @Padres Best 3rd place team in the National League. @Padres Best 3rd place team in the National League.

The Padres caught heat for this party, but if it helps them win, it is the absoulte right thing to do whenever possible.

Can the San Diego Padres recover from their slow star to the 2023 season?

Kansas City Royals v San Diego Padres

Luckily, for the Padres, the MLB season is long. While 40 games is a significant stretch, they really only need a few above-average weeks to make up for where they are right now.

With the amount of talent on the team, getting hot and going on a crazy winning streak is almost inevitable.

