Eric Hosmer has drawn up some interest around the league as we get deeper into the offseason. Both the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles reportedly have interest in the veteran first baseman.

Hosmer didn't have the year that he had hoped for last season. He finished with a .268 batting average, hitting just eight home runs. It was the lowest home run total of his 12-year career.

While he has struggled lately, he can still be a productive player, and he'd be cheap. The Padres are responsible for paying him $13 million over the next three seasons. Whoever signs him will be able to sign him for the league minimum.

Both the Orioles and the Cubs make sense here. Both teams are looking for another first base/designated hitter option. While signing Hosmer wouldn't move the needle, it'd be a good, cheap option.

"Did they say why?" one fan asked.

"Hosmer is trouble! Don't need it. Let the young guys play" another fan tweeted.

Cubs and Orioles fans aren't too thrilled to hear their teams are interested in Hosmer. They don't want to bring in a 33-year-old guy who is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career.

Humber @mrhumber



And Clyde is a retired basketball player, not sure if he’s even played baseball. @mlbtraderumors I think Clyde Drexler would be a better pickup than Hosmer.And Clyde is a retired basketball player, not sure if he’s even played baseball. @mlbtraderumors I think Clyde Drexler would be a better pickup than Hosmer. And Clyde is a retired basketball player, not sure if he’s even played baseball.

7 @zvm6103515625 @mlbtraderumors It better be a minor league deal @mlbtraderumors It better be a minor league deal

Fans think there are better options out there. They'd rather see their teams go after someone like Trey Mancini, who's still on the market.

Last season was a mess for Eric Hosmer

Eric Hosmer with the Boston Red Sox

Eric Hosmer started the year with the San Diego Padres. The Padres then went on to acquire Josh Bell and Juan Soto at the trade deadline. This would have shipped Hosmer to the Washington Nationals, but he exercised his no-trade clause. Instead, Luke Voit was sent to Washington, and Hosmer headed to the Boston Red Sox for a couple of prospects.

Hosmer, a four-time Gold Glove winner and a one-time All-Star, made 50 plate appearances before heading to the IL for the rest of the season with back inflammation. He was DFA'd earlier this month as the team wants to give rookie Triston Casas a shot at being their everyday first baseman.

While the Cubs and Orioles seem like the frontrunners to sign Hosmer, a key piece of the Kansas City Royals' 2015 World Series run, they won't be the only teams interested. Because teams can sign him to the league minimum, surely a team will take a gamble on him, believing that he's a better player than what he showed last season.

It will be interesting to see where Eric Hosmer ends up.

Poll : 0 votes