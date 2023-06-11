With a record of 17-50, the Oakland Athletics are the worst team in baseball. The first team in modern history to lose 45 of their opening 55 matches, the team has been discounted by nearly every indication.

In addition to their abysmal record, the team also plays at what is considered to be the most dilapated stadium in the big leagues, the O.Co Coliseum. In a state of disrepair and reported animal infestations, the 45,000-seat bowl only draws about 9,000 heads per game.

The situation has become so dire that the MLB and the Oakland Athletics are in the throes of sorting out a relocation to Las Vegas. However, with the Nevada legislature still hung up over funding, it looks like things will have to keep on rolling in Oakland, for now.

While news surrounding the proposed relocation continues to rage, the Oakland Athletics have quielty worked their way into their winningest stretch of the season. Prior to sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers, the A's took 2 of 3 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Online Twitter fans reveled in the welcomed news for the MLB's 2023 tragedy. Jomboy Media, who shared the news of Oakland's improvement, sarcastically stated that the Oakland Athletics need only post a record of 112-50 to post the record.

Many point to the A's series against the Atlanta Braves at the end of the June as a turning point. The NL leaders dropped two of three to the A's, including a walk-off hit, which marked only the second back-to-back victory of the year for the 2023 Athletics.

Now 25.5 games behind the Texas Rangers in the AL West, it appears as though the ship has sailed on the Oakland Athletics doing anything of note this season. They can, however, save themselves from the precipice of total embarrassment if their playing were to improve.

A resurgent Oakland Athletics would be a wrench in Manfred's plans

A committed proponent of the team's relocation, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred believes that the Athletics are a lost cause. While it is true that the team is likely not getting anywhere near the world series, a better team would drive ticket sales and help the team's viability in the current location. If things actually change on account of the team's better performance remains to be seen.

