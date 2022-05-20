"Monday, I took a 95 MPH line drive to my head" - MLB reporter gets hit in the head with a 95 MPH foul ball during Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants game

Colorado Rockies reporter Kelsey Wingert was sitting near her team's dugout during Monday's home game against the San Francisco Giants. This was routine. The Rockies beat writer would sit near the dugout with microphone and notepad ready for interviews between innings. Wingert, an experienced sports journalist, knew the risks foul baseballs held for spectators in her position. It was a risk she had accepted for years. Prior to her time with the Rockies, Wingert had covered the Atlanta Braves for a number of years.

But on this sleepy Monday night at Coors Field, Wingert was shocked into attention by a 95 mph foul ball to fer forehead. She went down. Medical authorities rushed her to the hospital. The general manager of AT&T SportsNet accompanied her and waited outside the emergency room. Wingert spent five hours at the hospital before anyone received an update.

San Francisco Giants vs Colorado Rockies: MLB baseballs consist of a cork and rubber core, have a circumference of 9 inches, and weigh over 5 ounces.

Getting hit with a baseball hurts. Getting hit in the head can be fatal, especially at 95 mph. This was the fear with Kelsey Wingert. Even if the collision hadn't proved fatal, it could've inflicted brain damage, internal bleeding, or other maladies.

Thankfully, Wingert escaped with just a concussion. That being said, it was a bad one, and Wingert has been taking the necessary steps to make sure she recovers without permanent damage.

AT&T SportsNet™ | RM @ATTSportsNetRM Reporter @KelsWingert was hit by a foul ball during Monday’s Rockies game. Kelsey immediately received medical attention and we're happy to share that she's doing well under the circumstances. We’re wishing Kelsey a speedy recovery and we'll see her soon on the @Rockies broadcast Reporter @KelsWingert was hit by a foul ball during Monday’s Rockies game. Kelsey immediately received medical attention and we're happy to share that she's doing well under the circumstances. We’re wishing Kelsey a speedy recovery and we'll see her soon on the @Rockies broadcast

The baseball still left a mark, and a bad one too.

The Checking in - Monday, I took a 95 MPH line drive to my head.The @Rockies @ATTSportsNetRM have treated me like family. Getting me treatment & to the best hospital ASAP. I was at hospital for 5 hours w/ David Woodman (GM of AT&T SN), his wife, Paula & my producer Alison Vigil. Checking in - Monday, I took a 95 MPH line drive to my head.The @Rockies & @ATTSportsNetRM have treated me like family. Getting me treatment & to the best hospital ASAP. I was at hospital for 5 hours w/ David Woodman (GM of AT&T SN), his wife, Paula & my producer Alison Vigil. https://t.co/UzhlCzclNE

Wingert told Twitter users that she recieved both internal and external stiches. Doctors ran multiple scans to determine if she had internal bleeding, which, thankfully, she did not. Wingert further said that both the Colorado Rockies organization and her broadcasting company have treated her "like family."

Miraculously, Wingert is okay. In other news, the Rockies are just 1-5 against the St. Francisco Giants this year.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt