Mookie Betts’ $68,300 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, a classic muscle car crafted for an adrenaline-charged driving experience

Mookie Betts is one of the most successful MLB players out there. He's a two-time World Series champion and an MVP winner, potentially earning a trip to Cooperstown for the Hall of Fame when it's all said and done. That has allowed him to become quite wealthy, and he's used some of that wealth on a pretty impressive vehicle.

The superstar outfielder, who is transitioning to second base for the 2024 season, has a net worth of around $50 million. His current contract is for $365 million over 12 seasons, so he can afford the stunning Chevrolet Corvette Stingray he has.

Mookie Betts' Corvette is incredibly impressive

It's often hard to find a vehicle to match a player, but Mookie Betts has done so. It's as good-looking and well-performing as the star player is on the diamond.

Check out Mookie Betts' unbelievable Chevy Corvette

The car itself is worth about $68,300, so it's not a cheap vehicle. Some players prefer to have a car that just gets them around, but others like to spend a little to ride in style.

Clearly, the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar is one of the latter. He likes riding his Corvette to the stadium, and he has done so for a long time. It likely doesn't impact his performance, but it's part of his lifestyle that he enjoys.

Mookie Betts driving his impressive Corvette to the stadium

The Chevy Corvette has long been a staple of fancy cars. Muscle vehicles aren't super common, but they are one type that people often try to get. Unlike a Lamborghini or a Ferrarri, Corvettes are a little more common and thus more attainable.

That certainly doesn't take anything away from their quality or beauty, two things the former Boston Red Sox player appreciates in his cars. Perhaps over the lifetime of his massive contract, he will acquire some more vehicles to go along with this unbelievable Corvette.

