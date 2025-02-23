Mookie Betts drops no-holds-barred take on his grueling shortstop transition and how a $60M ex-Yankees slugger shaped his journey

Mookie Betts is a superstar for the Los Angeles Dodgers and is a player who has excelled at many different positions. Betts is most known for his work in the outfield but the Los Angeles Dodgers have used him in the infield.

In order to move to the shortstop position this season, Betts spent time in the offseason with ex-Yankees star, Troy Tulowitzki. Betts made an appearance on MLB Network Radio and discussed his offseason with Troy Tulowitzki.

"Tulo (Tulowitzki) is defnitely a huge part of who I am today, especially playing shortstop." -Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts is now comfortable playing in the infield but he has not yet been an everyday shortstop in Major League Baseball. He described his work ethic this offseason that helped him play this position successfully.

"There was a lot of physical components, I would say mostly physical. I had to fix the physical before I could fix the mental, just because I had to understand what I was doing.... I mean we were out there two, three, four hours sometimes." -Betts on his offseason workouts

Betts began his MLB career back in 2014 with the Boston Red Sox but has been with the Los Angeles Dodgers since 2020. A season ago, Betts belted 19 home runs and drove in 75 runs to set the table for the World Series champions.

Mookie Betts gives honest answer about trying to make MLB history

Betts has won six Gold Glove Awards as an outfielder and he will now be looking to win one as a shortstop. No player in MLB history has ever been able to win a gold glove at both positions and Mookie Betts knows how special it would be if he could pull it off.

Mookie Betts spoke to MLB Network during Spring Training and believes what he is doing mirrors teammate Shohei Ohtani.

“Everyone is in love with what Shohei Otani is doing, and I'm on board with it. But we might see a two-way player again. I don't think we will ever see, if you were able to win a gold glove as short, what you've done in the outfield in your 30s, do it at shortstop. What do you think of that? The history you can make.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to win their second straight World Series championship and Betts will be playing a huge role in that quest.

