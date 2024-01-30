Mookie Betts fantasy outlook: Should you draft Dodgers second baseman in 2024?

Mookie Betts has been one of the top players in the MLB since he broke into the league back in 2014 with the Boston Red Sox. Since then, Betts has crossed off nearly every achievement that a player can. Over his ten-year MLB career, Mookie has won the World Series twice, earned seven All-Stars, six Silver Slugger Awards, and six Gold Glove Awards.

All of this is to say that Mookie Betts is one of the best players of his generation. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar proved that there is nothing that he cannot do as he successfully transitioned from the outfield to second base. This defensive versatility has not only made him even more valuable to the Dodgers but for fantasy baseball managers.

"The only active ballplayer with three .300 seasons and three 300 games. Mookie Betts bowled a USBC-certified perfect game 11 years ago today, producing one of our favorite @baseball_ref easter eggs" - @baseballhall

Should you select Mookie Betts in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts?

So, this brings the question: should managers look to draft Mookie Betts in fantasy baseball in 2024? There is no doubt that Betts can be a league-winner and managers should look to target him as soon as possible in their 2024 drafts.

Even though the second base position is arguably as deep as it has ever been, Mookie's combination of speed and power has made him one of the top players in fantasy baseball for years. This year, Betts might see his overall numbers improve given the fact that the Los Angeles Dodgers added both Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernandez this offseason.

"How are we feeling about the @Dodgers 2024 projected lineup?" - @MLB

Mookie will certainly find himself selected in the first five picks in fantasy drafts but his level of production will likely be worth the draft capital. The only thing that could hold him back in 2024 is injury, yet Betts has also been incredibly durable.

Over his ten seasons in the MLB, Betts has played less than 122 games twice, those were his rookie season and the Covid-19-shortened 2020 season. Draft Mookie and enjoy his production in the star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers lineup.

