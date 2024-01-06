"Mookie looks like Funk Ops from Fortnite" - Fans left speechless as Mookie Betts and wife Brianna bring back disco era with 70s-inspired afro look

Los Angeles Dodgers leadoff hitter Mookie Betts had a disappointing postseason as his team was swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the divisional round. However, the Dodgers have splurged big to acquire some of the biggest names this postseason in Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. That should help Betts strongly contend for his third World Series ring.

Amid this offseason and festivities, Betts' wife, Brianna, took to Instagram and celebrated a 70s-inspired Afro look. She posted a series of photos with Mookie, as they bring back the old disco vibes.

Fans on Instagram quickly came up with hilarious remarks, with one saying:

"Mookie look like Funk Ops from Fortnite."

Here are some of the fan reactions to the post:

How did Mookie Betts and his wife, Brianna Hammond, meet?

The couple's dating life began when they met in middle school. Both were teenagers, as Hammond was in seventh grade and Mookie was in eighth.

In an interaction with Ebony, Hammond revealed that she asked Mookie if he would talk to her friend, who finds Mookie cute.

“One of my best friends who passed away thought [Mookie] was cute and I said, 'Girl go talk to him!’ ” Hammond said. “She was too scared to talk to him, so I told him, 'My girlfriend likes you. Will you talk to her?' … And he kept saying no."

A few months later, Mookie Betts asked Hammond if she was up for a date.

“When I finally asked her out, she said she didn’t hear me, but she heard me … So the next day I end up asking her again,” Mookie Betts said.

"I’m thinking, You get one shot. I only have but so much courage, I’m pacing in my room and thinking, I ain’t asking again. I don’t know what [made] me ask again. She said yes and my MySpace status changed." [via The People].

Betts proposed to his longtime girlfriend with a seven-carat radiant-cut diamond during a fake awards event he created in Nashville with 40 close relatives and friends in January 2021.

The couple exchanged vows in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, at the Terranea Resort, which had 200 guests in attendance.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Kynlee Ivory Betts, on November 16, 2018, just a few weeks after the outfielder clinched his first World Series title with the Boston Red Sox. Hammond gave birth to the couple's second child, a son named Kaj Lynn Betts, on April 18, 2023.

The family is often found in the stands to support Mookie Betts in Dodger Stadium.

