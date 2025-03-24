"Much more accepting than it was" - When Derek Jeter's wife Hannah opened up about the changing landscape of fashion world in recent years

The fashion world Derek Jeter's wife Hannah Jeter once walked in is no longer the same. The change has been for good with models no longer being judged for their age and figures. The industry has evolved much more and according to the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, it's for the good.

Ad

Hannah's modeling career took off when she was discovered at a young age in the Virgin Islands. Since then, not only has Jeter's wife featured for several top fashion houses but she has grown into one of the best out there.

During an interview with Editorialist in July 2024, Hannah spoke candidly on the evolution of the fashion world, becoming more inclusive and welcoming than ever before.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Where do I belong in all of this?” Hannah told the magazine. "[The industry] is much more accepting than it was, even five years ago ... Now, the fashion world tells you that you can do anything. And I just think, you know, why can’t I?”

Ad

Trending

“I feel better than I’ve ever felt in my life,” Hannah added. “I feel stronger than ever. And the industry is a more friendly place. So that’s exciting, when you’re getting back to it, knowing that you’re going to feel far more accepted than you ever did.”

Derek Jeter's wife Hannah once spoke about her outlook for workouts

Like many, Hannah Jeter is not too much into workouts. She was not among those who would hit the gym more often than used to. Instead, she ramps up her routine in the weeks leading up to big jobs like photoshoots, ramp walks and other things.

Ad

During an interview with The Cut in August 2015, Hannah spoke about her way of going about the workouts.

"The last two weeks before a big job is when I amp it up. I don’t crave the foods I would normally when I’m working out really hard, so I’m usually eating better anyway,” Hannah said.

Hannah has four children bow, and noticeably, her modeling career took a back seat.

Hannah and Derek Jeter welcomed Bella Raine Jeter (born in August 2017), Story Grey Jeter (born in January 2019), River Rose Jeter (born in December 2021) and Kaius Green Jeter (born in May 2023).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback