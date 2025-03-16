"I really could care less about my body" - When Derek Jeter's wife Hannah shared her happiness about expecting baby boy with Yankees icon

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah, is a supermodel and television host by profession.

Naturally, a significant part of Hannah's job includes making sure she stays in top shape year-round. However, when she was expecting her baby boy, her physical appearance was put on the back burner by her own admission.

"I'm just so happy right now," Hannah Jeter told Jennifer Drysdale of "ET." "I really could care less (about my body changing). I mean, I'm sure, just like every woman, after you give birth, you're gonna be self-conscious, and get back (in) shape, or just what you're comfortable with, but I'll cross that bridge when I come to it."

Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah - May 02, 2024 - Source: Getty

Hannah Jeter talked about how growing their family was always a top priority for her and Derek, and she was "thankful" for how their values aligned in that regard.

"I think, for us, family has always been really important," Jeter said. "We're extremely grounded and have very close friends and family around all the time, that kind of keep you in check. We live in a place – we're very fortunate. I love to visit New York, and I love to visit LA – we have a bit more reserved, chill life down in Tampa. So, I'm thankful for that."

Derek Jeter's wife Hannah talks about how she wants to give her kids the freedom to choose their own path in life

Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah, have four children: daughters River, Story and Bella and a son named Kaius. They have role models to look up to, with their dad being one of the greatest baseball players of all time, and their mom a hugely successful supermodel.

However, in some cases, the expectation of "living up" to the accomplishments of one's parents can be heavy, which Hannah Jeter addressed.

"I just want (our kids) to choose (what they want to be)," Jeter said. "I just want them to set their own goals and have nothing to do with us, because I think it's not fair. It's a tough thing, you know, when you have a mom that did this, or a dad that did this.

"I hope that they don't have, that people don't have those expectations for them, and they do what they love and what they're into."

Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah, with their daughters - Source: Getty

Having enjoyed 14 All-Star caps, five World Series titles and a host of other honors during his 20-year stint with the New York Yankees, Derek Jeter hung up his shoes following the 2014 season. Now, he makes sure to spend plenty of time at home with his four kids, while also staying connected to the game he loves as an analyst for Fox Sports.

