"Much deserved recognition" - Guardians star Shane Bieber celebrates as wife Kara earns title of 'Most Interesting Person 2024' by Cleveland Magazine

Shane Bieber is a star for the Cleveland Guardians and his wife, Kara, has gained recognition in the city in 2024. In late December, Cleveland Magazine named Kara Bieber one of their "Most Interesting People" in the city in 2024.

Taking to his IG with the news, Shane Bieber sent a heartfelt message to his wife with the caption:

"This girl. I'm always so proud of you. Much deserved recognition."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shane Bieber celebrates as wife Kara earns title of 'Most Interesting Person 2024'

The magazine named 21 people to their list, with Kara Bieber being the first mentioned in their article. Via Cleveland Magazine, Bieber puts her success down to her flexibility and believes:

“The biggest thing is learning how to be comfortable in uncomfortable situations."

As an entrepreneur, social media influencer and wife to a famous baseball player, Kara Bieber is a very busy woman.

More about Kara and Shane Bieber

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber started dating Kara Maxine (then-Kavajecz) back in 2017 at UCSB.

Bieber, who was drafted into the MLB by the Guardians in 2016, has dominated in the MLB and has a host of accolades and achievements to his name. The two-time All-Star married Kara in January 2023, with the ceremony held in Malibu, California.

Kara is the owner and founder of two businesses, the fashion brand KM Collection. and KINLIKE, which helps women make important connections within the community.

Kara has had a busy year and took to IG to share with her followers a montage of the year, captioned:

"The year that felt like I lived multiple lives. I married the man that I love, learned a lot, pushed myself in ways like never before, & really poured love into those who are in my corner. Entering the new year feeling sure of myself, motivated, connected & over the top grateful 💌 ily guys !!! let’s kick ass, count our blessings and keep feelin ourselves in ‘24"

Kara's net worth is estimated to be between $4 million to $6 million, and with her influence in the community and her MLB star husband, the Biebers are a power couple in Cleveland.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.