"My boyfriend has 2 girlfriends" - Olivia Dunne drops clues about second woman capturing Paul Skenes' attention

Olivia Dunne has just made a rather surprising admission regarding her boyfriend Paul Skenes. The admission is that she isn't the only person who can say that Skenes is their romantic partner. Dunne posted to TikTok revealing the surprise about their relationship.

Dunne shared the video of her doing gymnastics and a couple of photos of herself with the text:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My boyfriend has two girlfriends."

She also captioned it with:

"Choose your fighter!"

The text and the caption seem to indicate a bit of animosity. The star gymnast from LSU seems to be a little unhappy with Skenes' romantic life, and the caption suggests that she's hinting to him to pick one of the women to pursue rather than both.

It's dangerous to surmise about a relationship solely based on social media posts. Dunne could be serious, but she could also be joking and taking part in a trend. Social media is hard to decipher in that regard.

Paul Skenes may be dating someone other than Olivia Dunne

The MLB number one draft pick, who was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates and became the third overall prospect in baseball, has been relatively quiet. Their relationship hasn't been a secret since they went public, but he's kept relatively silent regardless.

Olivia Dunne may have called out Paul Skenes

He did once admit that the incredible amount of attention Dunne receives from other men has been challenging, but there's no indication of whether or not this has anything to do with the current state of their relationship or not.

Dunne has commented infrequently on their relationship, usually revealing things on her TikTok channel. For this reason, anything she does say on TikTok can't immediately be ruled out as internet activity or sarcasm.

Until more is known, fans will just have to wonder about the official status of their relationship. With social media being so prominent in Olivia Dunne's life and in today's society, it won't take long to find out if these two break up if that is the path they're heading down.