"My dinner date last night was more interested in his cars" - Josh Hader's wife Maria captures hilarious reality of dining with toddler Lucas

Josh Hader's career as a top relief arm often means that he has to miss quality time with his wife, Maria and their son, Lucas. However, that does not mean that the former All-Star's family does not keep themselves busy in his absence.

Hader's wife, Maria, shared a funny moment on Instagram where she captured her son Lucas' playful nature during a recent dinner date. According to Maria's Instagram story, while dining out with her almost two-year-old son, Lucas' attention was more focused on playing with his collection of toy cars than on the food.

"My dinner date last night was more interested in his cars," she wrote in her story.

Lucas Hader's toy cars took priority during a recent dinner with his mother

A native of Texas, Maria first met Josh Hader in the late 2010s, and the couple tied the knot in late 2019. In June of 2022, the pair welcomed Lucas, who remains their only child to date.

After remaining on the free agency market for some considerable time this offseason, Hader finally reached terms with the Houston Astros on a $95 million, five-year contract.

Despite the big deal, Josh Hader has struggled in a rather uncharacteristic manner thus far this season. Through 15 appearances out of the Astros bullpen, the 30-year-old is 1-3 with a 6.14 ERA. Compared to his 1.28 ERA as a member of the San Diego Padres last year, the figures represent a drastic statistical decline.

Josh Hader is not happy with increased workload

In last week's outing against the Cleveland Guardians, Josh Hader tossed two innings in a game for the first time since the 2020 season. In response, the Maryland native claimed that that is not something he likes to do due to concerns about his arm. After the game, Hader told reporters:

"The team (Astros) invested in me, and we share the same risks. If I get hurt, it’s not good for anybody"

Despite Hader's preferences for short bursts over long-distance runs, the Astros have one of the highest bullpen ERA figures in the league. As such, despite his protests, Hader's role may be undergoing some drastic change before our eyes.

