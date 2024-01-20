"My ride or die" - 8X Golden Glove winner Jim Edmonds and wife Kortnie's adventure-filled ski date takes the spotlight

Former centerfielder and broadcaster Jim Edmonds played 18 seasons in Major League Baseball and won eight Gold Glove awards. He is enshrined in the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball Hall of Fame, as he helped the franchise win the 2006 World Series. Off the field, he has been married to Kortnie O'Connor since 2022.

Recently, the broadcaster and his wife enjoyed an adventure-filled ski trip and shared glimpses of their date on his Instagram story. The couple can be seen enjoying their adventurous trip in the snowy mountains.

"My ride or die," Edmonds wrote in the IG Story.

Jim Edmonds' Instagram story

Who is Jim Edmonds' wife, Kortnie O’Connor?

O'Connor went to the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. Interestingly, while at a local mall, she was scouted for modeling opportunities. Later on, she walked the ramp for fashion and clothing houses.

Later on, she changed her profession and entered the real estate realm. She received her license in 2014 and has since worked at several agencies in Orange County, California, assisting clients with house purchases and sales.

Jim Edmonds controversial past with ex-wife Meghan King

Edmonds was previously married to Meghan King, who was his third wife. The duo also participated in the show The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2015. They share a daughter and twin boys from their marriage.

According to a US Weekly report, King claimed that the couple went for a threesome to uplift their se*ual life.

"This threesome girl,” she said. “This girl who I thought was my friend. … I think they’ve probably had s*x more than the one time,” King said. [via US Weekly report].

Following a series of public spats, King and Edmonds divorced in May 2021.

“I feel the same as I did before it was finalized,” King told Us exclusively. “I think it’s, like, an energetic closure, which is important, but I mean, I’ve been learning how to be independent ever since we separated. … It feels good.”

The third woman, which the US Weekly report later confirmed, was none other than Edmonds' current partner, Kortnie O'Connor. Jim Edmonds and O'Connor quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, and later made their relationship official on Instagram.

