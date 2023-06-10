Who is Jim Edmonds' wife, Kortnie O'Connor? A glimpse into second marriage of ex-MLB star after divorce from Meghan king

Jim Edmonds’ wife, Kortnie O’Connor, has captured the attention of media and fans alike. After his divorce from Meghan King, the former MLB player found love again with O’Connor, and the couple tied the knot on September 2022 in Italy.

O'Connor's introduction into Edmonds' life came with some controversy. Meghan King, Edmonds' ex-wife, revealed on her podcast that she and Edmonds had engaged in a threesome while they were still together. It was later disclosed that O'Connor was the other participant in the encounter, which strained the friendship between King and O'Connor.

A look into Kortnie O’Connor’s life.

Before her relationship with Jim Edmonds, O’Connor had pursued a career in modeling. She attended the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles and was scouted at a local mall for modeling opportunities. O’Connor worked in both runway and commercial print and even posed for Playboy magazine. While there are claims of appearancesin music videos and HBO series Entourage, her acting work remains unconfirmed.

However, O’Connor decided to leave behind her dreams of becoming a Victoria’s Secret Angel and shifted her focus to real estate. She obtained her license in 2014 and has since worked at various agencies in Orange County, California, helping clients buy and sell homes.

While O’Connor had kept her social media presence private prior to their marriage, Edmonds occasionally featured her on his accounts, where the couple seemed to be happy, with Edmonds expressing his affection for O’Connor publicly.

Despite the controversy surrounding their relationship’s beginnings, Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O’Connor have moved forward and embraced their new chapter together.

As Jim Edmonds and O'Connor embark on this new journey as husband and wife, fans and followers will undoubtedly be keeping an eye on their relationship and future endeavors together.

