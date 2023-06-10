After Marcell Ozuna posted photos on Instagram celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife Genesis Guzman, it sparked outrage and raised eyebrows. This follows serious domestic violence charges that Ozuna has faced in the past.

The MLB suspended the 31-year-old outfielder for 20 games in November as part of its domestic violence policy. The suspension was retroactive, allowing him to play in the first game of the 2022 season.

TMZ Sports obtained police body cam footage showing Ozuna allegedly grabbing his wife's neck during an incident at their Georgia home. Ozuna was also observed throwing her against a wall and striking her with his injured left hand, which was in a cast, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Ozuna's recent Instagram posts have showcased apparent happiness and adoration for his wife. He shared pictures and wrote:

"Happy anniversary baby, I love you."

This prompted a mixed response from fans and followers.

Marcel Ozuna's relationship with his wife, Genesis Guzman

Marcell Ozuna and his wife, Genesis Guzman

Ozuna, the talented outfielder for the Atlanta Braves, shares a complex history with his wife, Genesis Guzman.

The couple married several years ago in an intimate ceremony in the Dominican Republic and have three children together. However, their relationship has been tainted by public incidents, including a domestic violence charge filed against Guzman in 2020.

Genesis Guzman, born in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic, has been a dedicated mother to her two sons and daughter. Her social media platforms often feature posts about her children, highlighting the love and joy she finds in motherhood.

Alongside her role as a mother, Guzman is also a businesswoman, operating Geymar Extension, a hair and eyelash extension salon and spa located in Doral, Florida.

Guzman's personal life has been intertwined with legal issues, mirroring the controversies surrounding her husband. In 2020, she faced a domestic violence charge after allegedly throwing a soap dish at Ozuna, resulting in a facial injury. Guzman pleaded not guilty to the charge and received a stay-away order as part of the legal proceedings.

