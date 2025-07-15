National League vs. American League: MLB All-Star Game Prediction, Lineup, Odds, Injuries, and Picks - July 15, 2025 

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game is set for Wednesday, and baseball fans are in for a treat. It’s the classic midseason battle between the best of the American League and National League, with both sides loaded with star power and big arms. The AL sends Tarik Skubal to the mound, boasting a 10-3 record with a 2.23 ERA and 153 strikeouts.

Ad

The NL counters with Paul Skenes, who has a 2.01 ERA and 131 strikeouts despite a 4-8 record. Offensively, stars like Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge lead the AL, while Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuna Jr. headline the NL.

With both teams healthy and balanced, expect a competitive, pitching-focused game that could come down to one key play.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Starting Pitchers

Tarik Skubal (American League)

The American League will turn to lefty Tarik Skubal to open this one. The Tigers' ace has been outstanding in 2025, carrying a 10-3 record with a sharp 2.23 ERA and 153 strikeouts.

Ad

Trending

He mixes electric velocity with sharp breaking pitches and pinpoint command, a lethal combo in a high-pressure game like this. Skubal has been money all year in big spots, and if he can set the tone early, the AL will be in a great position.

Paul Skenes (National League)

On the other side, Paul Skenes gets the nod for the National League. Don’t be fooled by his 4-8 record, his 2.01 ERA and 131 strikeouts tell you all you need to know about how dominant he’s been.

Ad

Skenes leans on a heavy fastball-slider mix that’s given even the league’s best hitters fits all season. He’ll need to be at his sharpest against a loaded AL lineup, but there’s a reason he earned this All-Star start.

Hitters to Watch

Shohei Ohtani (National League)

Another All-Star stage, another Shohei Ohtani show. The two-way superstar leads MLB with 32 home runs to go with a .276 average, 60 RBIs, 91 runs, and 12 stolen bases.

Ad

His mix of elite power and sneaky speed makes him a constant threat every time he steps up. In a showcase where big hits and highlight plays steal the spotlight, expect Ohtani to deliver.

Aaron Judge (American League)

Judge is on a ridiculous tear this season. The Yankees slugger enters the break hitting .355 with 35 homers, 81 RBIs, and 85 runs scored.

He’s not just a power bat, his on-base skills and ability to handle pressure make him the guy you want up late in a tight game. If this turns into a home run derby-style finish, Judge might be the one who decides it.

Ad

Projected Lineups

American League

2B Gleyber Torres (R)

LF Riley Greene (L)

RF Aaron Judge (R)

C Cal Raleigh (S)

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R)

DH Ryan O’Hearn (L)

3B Junior Caminero (R)

CF Javier Baez (R)

SS Jacob Wilson (R)

National League

DH Shohei Ohtani (L)

LF Ronald Acuna Jr. (R)

2B Ketel Marte (S)

1B Freddie Freeman (L)

3B Manny Machado (R)

C Will Smith (R)

RF Kyle Tucker (L)

SS Francisco Lindor (S)

CF Pete Crow-Armstrong (L)

Ad

Injury Report

Both starters are healthy and cleared to pitch. Other All‑Star pitchers, like Max Fried and Jacob deGrom, declined due to scheduling and minor injuries. No major injuries impacting tonight’s game.

Current Odds

AL Runline (–1.5): +152

NL Runline (+1.5): –187

Over 7 runs: –121

Under 7 runs: –101

Moneyline: AL –110 | NL –110

Best Bets & Predictions

Score Prediction: AL 3, NL 2

Top Bets:

Under 7 runs (–101) – Expect elite pitching and limited offensive production. NL +1.5 Runline (–187) – Skenes’ dominance gives NL the edge with a cushion.

Value Parlay: Under 7 runs + NL +1.5 pairs low scoring with upside for a single run NL win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More