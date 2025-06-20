Nationals vs Dodgers: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 20, 2025

The Washington Nationals take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday for the first of three games set to take place at Dodger Stadium. At the moment, the Nationals are fourth in the NL East with a 31-44 record, while the Dodgers are first in the NL West with a 46-30 record.
Let's take a look at the odds for the fixture and how the action might play out on the field.
Nationals vs Dodgers prediction
Taking the mound for the Nationals is ace MacKenzie Gore, who has been the team's finest pitcher this season. Gore is pitching with a 3-6 record, along with a 2.89 ERA and 119 strikeouts.
With the bat, James Wood, C.J. Abrams, Luis Garcia and Nathaniel Lowe are in good touch for the visitors.
For the hosts, veteran Clayton Kershaw makes another start. Having struggled in his first few outings after returning from injury, Kershaw has returned to his best in recent appearances. The 37-year-old boasts a 2-0 record, along with a 3.25 ERA and 20 total strikeouts this season.
At the plate, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Will Smith lead the way for Los Angeles.
The hosts come into this game after a commanding series win against their arch-rivals, the San Diego Padres, and should have enough quality to secure another win here.
Prediction: Washington Nationals 3, Los Angeles Dodgers 6
Odds
Money Line: Washington Nationals +165, Los Angeles Dodgers -196
Run Line: Nationals +1.5 (-137), Los Angeles -1.5 (+104)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-135), Under 7.5 (+101)
Injury report
Nationals injuries:
- Dylan Crews: 10-day IL (Back)
- Paul DeJong: 10-day IL (Face)
- Orlando Ribalta: 15-day IL (Bicep)
- Andrew Chafin: 15-day IL (Hamstring)
- Derek Law: 15-day IL (Forearm)
- Josiah Gray: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- DJ Herz: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Mason Thompson: 60-day IL (Elbow)
Dodgers injuries:
- Luís Garcia: 15-day IL (Adductor)
- Roki Sasaki: 15-day IL (Shoulder)
- Gavin Stone: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- River Ryan: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Brusdar Graterol: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Edgardo Henriquez: 60-day IL (Foot)
- Blake Treinen: 60-day IL (Forearm)
- Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Kyle Hurt: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Michael Grove: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Tony Gonsolin: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Evan Phillips: 60-day IL (Forearm)
- Blake Snell: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
Expert's picks
With two solid pitchers taking the mound for each side, the hosts' superior offense should ultimately prove to be the difference in this game.
Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -196
Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (+104)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-135)