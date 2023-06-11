NCAA Super Regionals 2023: How many teams have qualified for the Men's College World Series? Remaining matchups broken down

After a thrilling weekend at the 2023 NCAA Super Regionals, only two teams have confirmed their spots in the College World Series games.

The TCU Horned Frogs advanced to the next round by winning the Fort Worth Super Regional, beating Indiana State in two games. The second team to book their spot in the next stage of the competition was the Florida Gators, who beat South Carolina in two games to win the Gainsville Super Regional.

However, there are still six more teams that will join them in the College World Series, which will begin on Friday, June 14 in Ohama.

List of remaining games at 2023 NCAA Super Regionals

2023 NCAA Super Regionals remaining games

Here's a look at the remaining fixtures in the 2023 NCAA Super Regionals. Some teams are yet to play their second game, while others have forced their respective series into a Game 3:

Baton Rouge Super Regional

LSU hammered Kentucky 14-0 in their first game of the series.

Game 2: LSU vs. Kentucky on Sunday, June 11 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, June 12 @ TBD.

Charlottesville Super Regional

The series between Duke and Virginia is tied at 1-1.

Game 3: Virginia vs. Duke on Sunday, June 11 at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Eugene Super Regional

The series between Oregon and Oral Roberts is tied at 1-1.

Game 3: Oregon vs. Oral Roberts on Sunday, June 11 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

Hattiesburg Super Regional

Game 1 between the Tennessee and Southern Miss was delayed due to inclement weather with USM leading the contest 4-0. The two teams are now expected to play a doubleheader on Sunday.

The first game is set to resume on Sunday, June 11 at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

Game 2 (Barring any delay): Sunday, June 11 at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, June 12 @ TBD.

Stanford Super Regional

Texas beat Stamford 5-1 in Game 1 of their series.

Game 2: Texas vs. Stanford on Sunday, June 11 at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN 2.

Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, June 12 at TBD.

Winston-Salem Super Regional

Wake Forest beat Alabama 5-4 in a close contest in Game 1 of their series.

Game 2: Wake Forest vs. Alabama on Sunday, June 11 at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, June 12 at TBD.

