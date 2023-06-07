Duke at Virginia NCAA Baseball Super Regionals 2023: Venue, Start Time, and TV details

The 2023 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals are almost upon us. The Duke Blue Devils will lock horns with the Virginia Cavaliers in the Charlottesville Super Regional.

The best-of-three elimination will take place at Disharoon Park in Charlottesville. Game 1 is scheduled to commence on Friday, June 9 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Here's a look at the full schedule and TV channels of the matchups:

Game 1: Friday, June 9 at 12pm ET (ESPN2)

Game 2: Saturday, June 10 at 12pm ET (ESPN2)

Game 3: Sunday, (if necessary) June 11 at TBD

Fans can also live stream the college baseball games on ESPN+.

NCAA Baseball Super Regionals: Duke vs Virginia Preview

The Virginia Cavaliers beat East Carolina 8-3 on Sunday to clinch the Charlottesville Regional. They have qualified for the Super Regional for the eighth time in their history. Meanwhile, Duke took down Coastal Carolina 12-3 on Monday night to win the Conway Regional.

Interestingly, these two teams met in April this year and it was the Blue Devils who came away with a 2-1 series win over Virginia.

Now, another fascinating battle between the two ACC giants awaits in this crunch phase of the tournament.

2023 Baseball Super Regionals full bracket

With only 16 teams remaining, here's a look at the eight fixtures in the Super Regionals bracket for 2023:

Winston-Salem Super Regional: (1) Wake Forest vs. (16) Alabama

Stanford Super Regional: (8) Stanford vs. Texas

Gainesville Super Regional: (2) Florida vs. (15) South Carolina

Charlottesville Super Regional: (7) Virginia vs. Duke

Baton Rouge Super Regional: (5) LSU vs. (12) Kentucky

Knoxville/Hattiesburg Super Regional: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss

Tulsa/Eugene Super Regional: Oral Roberts vs. Oregon

Fort Worth Super Regional: (14) Indiana State vs. TCU

The eight winning teams from the best-of-three Regionals will advance to the College World Series, which is scheduled to commence on Friday, June 16, in Omaha.

