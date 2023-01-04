The Los Angeles Dodgers face a very interesting dilemma with Trevor Bauer. The pitcher, who was accused of violent sexual assault, has been reinstated by Major League Baseball. Now the Dodgers have to decide what to do with the enigmatic hurler.

By Friday, they will have to decide whether they want him to fulfill his current contract or cut ties with him, which will still cost them $22 million. It's not just an economic proposition, though.

The Dodgers face a moral question over Bauer. Despite not being convicted of any crimes, he was accused of a heinous act. It carries weight and can cause problems in the clubhouse.

Earlier rumors suggested that most Dodgers players don't want Bauer back, but a new report from the LA Times suggests that may not be entirely true:

"No current player is believed to have commented publicly since the arbitrator reinstated Bauer. But the front office has been told at least some players want Bauer back, people with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak publicly told The Times."

The Dodgers and all the players involved have remained very quiet in the wake of all this. It is an incredibly sensitive situation and all moves will be judged with harsh eyes.

If the Dodgers move on, it will be seen as an admission of Bauer's guilt on their part or that his talent (a former Cy Young winner), is not worth the hassle.

If they keep him, it could signal that they don't care about alleged sexual abuse or that they prioritize winning over morality. Unfortunately, the Dodgers only have a couple of days to figure out what they want to do.

What is Trevor Bauer's contract?

Trevor Bauer could be in search of a new team very soon, but he could also play out the remainder of his Los Angeles Dodgers' deal. Should he remain in Los Angeles, it will be the final year of his deal.

Will the Los Angeles Dodgers move on from Trevor Bauer?

The deal was signed in 2021 and was for three years and $102 million. It ends after the 2023 season, which is coming in the spring. We will see what they elect to do in short order.

Poll : 0 votes