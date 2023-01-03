Trevor Bauer has had his suspension lifted by Major League Baseball. The former Cy Young winner hasn't pitched since part of the way through the 2021 season due to an ongoing sexual assault lawsuit. The initial suspension was very lengthy, but it seems that Bauer will be able to play again in 2023.

The Dodgers now have a choise to make. Will they keep him for the remaining two years left on his contract or will they cut ties? By Friday, they will have to reach a decision.

MLB podcaster Jake Story believes that the Dodgers will end up retaining their pitcher one way or another:

"I think he stays with the Dodgers. I think there's a little bit of a media circus that comes with it... It's LA. The Dodgers are a strong organization... They haven't done a lot in this free agency."

The Dodgers missed out on Justin Verlander, but adding Bauer, assuming he can pitch at the same level, does improve their rotation substantially.

There were reports that members of the Dodgers didn't want Bauer in the clubhouse under any circumstances. So there could be a lot of manuevering on the part of the franchise.

Despite Story's leanings, the Dodgers allegedly didn't even consider Carlos Correa due to his role on the 2017 Houston Astros. It is therefore difficult to imagine them keeping such a controversial player as Bauer.

What is next for Trevor Bauer?

Trevor Bauer, after effectively beating his lengthy suspension, can now pitch again. The only question is where that will occur. Almost every team could benefit from adding a former Cy Young, but will any of them take the risk?

Bauer was accused of violent sexual assault, which does not look good for any team that chooses to sign him. Could the Dodgers or any other team take that risk? It remains to be seen, but we should find out soon, one way or the other.

