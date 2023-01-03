Starting pitcher Trevor Bauer of the Los Angeles Dodgers was recently granted reinstatement by Major League Baseball, which also lowered the length of his ban to 194 games.

The Dodgers will owe Bauer $32 million in 2023. The Dodgers intend to release Bauer but are still looking for a workable solution, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

"My gut feel is that they do release him" - Talkin' Baseball

It will take the Dodgers 14 days to decide whether to add Bauer back to their 40-man roster. Since the league's adoption of a domestic violence policy six years ago, Trevor Bauer's two-season punishment is the longest in the sport. He was accused of hitting and strangling a woman during two sex acts, leaving her unconscious.

The pitcher, 31, has vehemently refuted the accusations, maintaining that the actions were consensual. He sued his accuser and her attorney for defamation on the grounds that they had submitted a fraudulent police complaint in which she claimed he had "sexually abused her."

The best way out of this Trevor Bauer situation for the LA Dodgers

Only 17 starts were made by Bauer with the Los Angeles Dodgers before he was placed on paid administrative leave due to charges of sexual assault.

After only a few weeks on leave, it was claimed that the majority of the Dodgers clubhouse had changed their minds about the prospect of the 31-year-old pitcher ever rejoining the team. His teammates made no public remarks about the situation.

The #Dodgers will have to pay Trevor Bauer about $23 million when they officially announce they are releasing him.

The Dodgers still owe Bauer an estimated $22 million in salary for the upcoming season, even with his money for the first 50 games of the regular 2023 season deducted. Whether Bauer stays with the team or not, it would still be payable.

Even though it's expected that the Dodgers will dismiss Bauer, they still have until January 6 to reinstate him to their 40-man roster and explore a trade. But doing so would necessitate freeing up a slot on the 40-man roster.

So the total fine for Trevor Bauer's suspension is $37.5 million. He signed a 3-year, $102 million contract with the #Dodgers.

The Dodgers won't get much in return, but they might be able to obtain some financial relief from the nearly $22 million due to him in the 2023 season, which might allow them to add players to other areas while still being under the luxury tax cap.

