Noah Syndergaard suspiciously missed both of his starts against the New York Mets last season. Once when he was with the Los Angeles Angels, and another time as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies. He had his starts pushed back for an "extra day of rest."

Now, this may be coincidental. But the New York Mets fanbase doesn't see it that way. They're certain he will dodge his former team again next season.

SNY anchor Eamon McAnaney didn't hold anything back when talking about the right-hander. He blasted Syndergaard for not having the courage to face the Mets. McAnaney also gave Dodgers fans ample time to come up with excuses for him when he avoids the Mets again.

Mets fans love this type of savagery coming from their media. They have a passionate fanbase, and expect their team to win the World Series every year.

They can't help but laugh at this video. Their level of pettiness is at an all-time high. The fanbase will let you know loud and clear when you rub them the wrong way.

It will be interesting to see if Noah Syndergaard has a response to this epic rant. Will he be pressured into making a start in New York next season? Maybe this clip will motivate him.

Noah Syndergaard was a menace during his time with the New York Mets

Noah Syndergaard was selected 38th overall by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2010 MLB Draft. After three seasons in the Blue Jays' farm system, he was traded to the New York Mets in December 2012.

In 2013 and 2014, Syndergaard made the All-Star Futures Game team. He made his MLB debut in 2015.

Taking over for an injured Dillon Gee, he impressed manager Terry Collins enough to stay in the starting rotation the rest of that year. The Mets would go on to make the World Series. They lost to the Kansas City Royals in five games. Their only win was in the game that Syndergaard started.

Syndergaard stepped up in a big way the following season. He made his first MLB All-Star Game appearance in 2016. He finished the season with a 2.60 ERA and 218 strikeouts in 183.3 innings pitched.

He started developing arm problems and spent a lot of time on the injured list. He missed the 2020 season and appeared in just two games in 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2020. Last season was his first full season back from surgery.

Noah Syndergaard is hoping to keep his health problems in the past. It will be interesting to see if he can find himself again with the LA Dodgers.

