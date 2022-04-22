“We're the New York Mets” - All-Star shortstop confident in club's 2022 outlook as Mets reach the 10-win mark; are the men in blue the new powerhouse in NL East?

The New York Mets were in top form on Thursday night as they pummeled the San Francisco Giants at home at Citi Field for their 10th win of the season. The Mets now have a record of 10-4, which is enough to place the team in the top spot in the National League East.

Eduardo Escobar had his first homer as a member of the Mets, while Francisco Lindor also went deep off Giants starter Anthony Desclafani. The success that the Mets are having in the early stages of the 2022 season has caused many pundits to label them one of the newest powerhouses in baseball.

The New York Mets - the new dynasty of the National League East

The New York Mets finished last season with a record of only 77-85. This was very disappointing for the fans and management. Since then, owner Steve Cohen, a prominent New York hedge fund manager, has given his front office free reign to spend the big bucks.

The Mets came out and signed Max Scherzer to a three-year contract worth a record-breaking $143 million. In addition, they signed former Cleveland Indian Francisco Lindor to a contract worth $341 million over 10 years. Other notable signings include first baseman Pete Alonso and outfielder Brandon Nimmo, avoiding arbitration with both players.

With stellar pitchers Scherzer and deGrom topping off the rotation and big bats like Robinson Cano, Pete Alonso, and Mark Canha swinging for the fences, the Mets are starting to look like real contenders.

Max Scherzer is the jewel of the Mets' stacked pitching staff.

Speaking to the media following the Mets' 6-2 win against the Giants last night, Lindor summed it up very simply, "We're the New York Mets, we're a good team." Batting in the DH spot last night, Lindor went 5-3 with a home run and two runs scored.

The Mets will travel to Arizona this weekend to take on the Diamondbacks. They are more than likely to add to their widening NL East lead with more victories over the D-Backs in the desert.

