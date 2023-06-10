The New York Mets would like to forget about June, as they've come out as cold as possible to start the month. They're coming off two series sweeps; one against the Toronto Blue Jays and most recently against the Atlanta Braves.

They were preparing for an easier weekend series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, or so they thought. They've gotten off to a terrible start in Pittsburgh, throwing the ball all over the infield.

Already up two runs in the third innings, Ji-Hwan Bae decided to bunt with two runners on and one out. Third baseman Eduardo Escobar raced to the ball, but his throw was off the mark, leading to the ball going all the way up to the ballboy.

The bunt scored two runners and allowed Bae to reach third with still only one out. This led to Josh Palacios hitting a single and driving in Bae. This was a costly mistake for the Mets.

Fans had plenty to say online:

"This is unwatchable" one fan tweeted.

"My Mets are a complete clown show, top to bottom" another fan tweeted.

kap @hopefulmetsfan @TalkinBaseball_ This is just a terrible team @TalkinBaseball_ This is just a terrible team

Mets fans are seemingly just about over this team and their inconsistencies. They had high expectations for the Mets coming into the season, but those expectations are getting lowered.

Damian Vasari @SincerelyNotMe3 @TalkinBaseball_ You gotta eat the throw there, can't make a bad situation worse @TalkinBaseball_ You gotta eat the throw there, can't make a bad situation worse

It's tough to come back in games when you give the opposing team extra runs. If Escobar holds the throw, only one run gets scored, and Bae would have been at first. Instead, it turned into a three-run swing.

Without Pete Alonso, it's going to be tough for the New York Mets to flip the switch

New York Mets v Atlanta Braves

The New York Mets will be without its most important offensive piece, Pete Alonso. Alonso was hit on the hand with a 97 mph fastball from veteran Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton. He was placed on the IL with a bone bruise and sprain in his left wrist. He's expected to miss at least three to four weeks.

Notably, Alonso is the league leader in home runs. Missing him for weeks will be a real killer for this offense. Guys like Francisco Lindor, Sterling Marte, and Jeff McNeil must step up and get this offense going.

The Mets are a middle-of-the-road team when it comes to hitting. From team batting average to OPS, they rank as an average team. They can't expect to make a run at the division by being average. Something needs to change, and it needs to happen fast for the Mets.

