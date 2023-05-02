Aaron Rodgers throwing out the first pitch for the New York Mets is something fans may see soon. The team has contacted the newly-signed quarterback about the opportunity at Citi Field.

Rodgers was recently traded to the New York Jets by the Green Bay Packers. The Jets have built a lot of momentum over the last season, and this trade has fans ready for the future.

SNY Mets @SNY_Mets The Mets have reached out to Aaron Rodgers about throwing out a first pitch at Citi Field The Mets have reached out to Aaron Rodgers about throwing out a first pitch at Citi Field https://t.co/DbIEYlZNsO

Rodgers is no stranger to throwing out first pitches. The star quarterback made his first-pitch debut in 2011 when he was a member of the Packers in Milwaukee. He threw a strike to former Milwaukee Brewers player Ryan Braun.

He's gone on to throw a few more first pitches at Brewers games. Being a quarterback with experience in this, he shouldn't make a fool of himself like some other athletes have.

"I need this crossover" one fan tweeted.

"May need him to start" another fan tweeted.

New York Mets fans are jokingly asking if Aaron Rodgers can give them some innings. They could have used his arm this past week with Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer missing.

Not all fans are hyped for Rodgers to throw out the first pitch at Citi Field. Some would prefer that he keep the throwing limited to only New York Jets football activities.

Aaron Rodgers isn't the only arm the New York Mets are waiting for

While Aaron Rodgers throwing out the first pitch is exciting, fans are more excited about Justin Verlander's debut. He's been on the IL since spring training with a muscle strain.

Verlander was one of the most exciting players the team signed in the offseason. He's the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner. He should pair well with Scherzer at the top of that rotation.

Verlander is slated to start on Thursday. He'll be following Scherzer, who returns to the mound on Wednesday. Scherzer has been suspended for ten games after umpires deemed him to be using an illegal substance.

A little over a month into the season, this Mets rotation is finally taking shape. If they can stay healthy, this rotation will be tough to beat in a series. Kodai Senga has been phenomenal in his transition to the MLB.

Don't be surprised if this team starts to go on a tear. They have the talent to make waves on both sides of the ball this season.

