New York Mets Roundup: Club loses thrilling game to San Francisco Giants, Jacob deGrom making strides in rehab - May 25th, 2022

The New York Mets are still standing firmly in first place in the National League West. This is after tragically losing Max Scherzer for what looks like could be two months. The Mets recently lost their first series in several weeks to the Seattle Mariners at home at Citi Field. Despite this, they still have a record of 29-16 and are a very comfortable eight games ahead of the Atlanta Braves, who are in second place.

The Mets are in San Francisco this week and played what could possibly have been the most exciting game to have taken place in the MLB this season. What else is going on with Buck Showalter's team? Keep reading to find out.

New York Mets roundup: A crazy one in San Francisco leaves Mets fans scratching their heads, ace Jake deGrom looks like he is on the road to recovery

After beating the San Francisco Giants in the first game of the series by a score of 13-3, the Giants came back with a vengeance. Originally taking a 8-2 lead thanks to a pair of home runs by outfielder Joc Pederson, the Giants should have known not to count the Mets out.

The Mets battled back to make the game 11-8 in their favor. This was largely due to a seven-run eighth inning that saw the Mets take the lead. Francisco Lindor was undoubtedly the man of the match. The Mets shortstop hit a home run and drove in six runs.

"A 7-run 8th inning." - @ New York Mets

The Giants eventually got the better of the New York Mets, walking it off in the bottom of the ninth thanks to another home run by Pederson and an RBI single by Brandon Crawford that saw the Giants win by a wild score of 13-12.

In other news, starting pitcher Jake deGrom has moved from the New York Mets single-A affiliate in Port St. Lucie, Florida, back to New York and will be undergoing bullpen sessions imminently.

"@NYNJHarper and @john_yastrzemski join @emacSNY to discuss the wild finish to Mets-Giants and reports of when Jacob deGrom could possibly return:" - @ SNY TV

DeGrom suffered a stress reaction to his right scapula in early April, causing him to miss the entirety of the regular season up to this point. Sources have speculated that deGrom may be traveling with the team when they embark on an 11-game West Coast road trip in early June.

DeGrom won the Cy Young Award in both 2018 and 2019, and next to Max Scherzer, is the jewel of the New York Mets pitching staff. They are undoubtedly eager for him to return to the lineup.

