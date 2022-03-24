New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers vs Minnesota Twins: Who had the best offseason signings?

The New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins all had busy offseasons. With all three making some key offloading decisions as well as key acquisitions. But who ended up on top? Keep reading to find out.

New York Mets

New Mets GM Billy Eppler has taken a gamble on Max Scherzer

Earlier this offseason, one might have said that the New York Mets were due for some pitching woes. Marcus Stroman has gone to the Cubs. Dependable reliever Aaron Loup and starting ace Noah Syndergaard are both heading to Southern California, to the Angels and Dodgers respectively. Then, New York Mets GM Billy Eppler decided to put all of his eggs in one basket. He signed Max Scherzer to a three-year, $110 million contract. This contract makes him the highest paid yearly baseball player in history. The signing was by far the most notable transaction the New York Mets have made this offseason. The question will be if that money could have been better used in an infield possibly weakened by the departure of shortstop Javier Baez. Pitcher Chris Bassit now appears to be going.

"NEWS: According to @Feinsand Chris Bassitt filed at $9M, and the #Mets had a counter offer at $8.3M. Sounds like they’ll go to a hearing. #LGM" - @ GENY Mets Report

Los Angeles Dodgers

Any discussion with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season has to include the unfortunate departure of shortstop Corey Seager. Seager played his entire career with the Dodgers, where he batted for nearly .300 runs with over 100 home runs and 364 RBIs. Any time a team loses a player like that, hey will invariably suffer. Thankfully for them, GM Brandon Gomes was able to cover Seager's departure well. Chief among his moves is the acquisition of first baseman Freddie Freeman from the Braves for six years at $162 million. Although they will be happy to have Clayton Kershaw back in their rotation, there is no doubt that the loss of Max Scherzer to the New York Mets will sting.

"Freddie Freeman wanted to be with the Atlanta Braves. His agent played hardball with Alex Anthopoulous. The Braves made fair offers. Freeman's agent still held out. The Braves moved on. It's business. Freeman didn't get what he wanted. Were I him, I'd fire my agent." - @ Dayne Young

Minnesota Twins

Josh Donaldson is a fan favorite. He has always been. That is why, understandably so, Minnesota Twins fans were miffed to see the star third baseman head to the Big Apple along with a gaggle of other players. At least they were able to get Gary Sanchez, the fastest catcher ever to reach 100 home runs, in return. Though that is far from the most important signing in the Twin Cities. The Twins were able to beat out a host of other suitors (including the New York Mets) and sign World Series champion and Gold Glover Carlos Correa. This happened when Correa, a shortstop with a career.837 OPS, declined a qualifying offer from the Houston Astros earlier this offseason.

Minnesota Twins fans will miss Josh Donaldson

Two of the three teams mentioned have new general managers who are as eager to impress fans as they are to collect wins this season. Although all teams have positioned themselves well, the Los Angeles Dodgers seem to have diversified both their infield and bullpen this offseason, which is why they seem best poised out of the three to reap maximum benefits from their key offseason signings.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt