New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies Prediction & Match Preview - May 5th | MLB Season 2022

The New York Mets will travel to Citizens Bank Park to take on the Philadelphia Phillies on May 5. This is the first game of a four-game series and could prove to be the tone-setter. This will be the third series of the season between these National League East rivals, with the New York Mets having won the first two series.

The New York Mets have been one of the top teams in the MLB with a stellar 16-8 record and the team has not lost a series yet this year. Great pitching combined with unexpectedly great hitting has led them to one of the best records in baseball.

The Philadelphia Phillies are sitting just under .500 and have had a good start to the year, with the reigning NL MVP off to a good start with four homers, and if they hope to heat up the race for the NL East this game W is a must-win.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies | Regular Season

Date & Time: Thursday, May 5, 6:45 p.m EDT

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

New York Mets Preview

Don't doubt the offense of this Mets team

The team that has stolen the spotlight in their home city from the New York Yankees has been providing can't miss action in their games and will look to continue that on the road in Philadelphia. The New York Mets and their combination of stellar pitching and deadly offense make them the favorites against nearly every team in the MLB.

Key Player - Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso and his swing will be critical in this game.

Pete Alonso has been a consistently great player since winning Rookie of the Year in 2019. At the young age of 29, Pete Alonso is entering the prime of his career and will be a key part of this road game.

Alonso had a great homer against the Phillies earlier this season, posted by SNY on Twitter.

SNY @SNYtv PETE ALONSO'S FIRST-PITCH SWINGING FOR A HOMER! PETE ALONSO'S FIRST-PITCH SWINGING FOR A HOMER! https://t.co/Qzmxgty9B2

"PETE ALONSO'S FIRST-PITCH SWINGING FOR A HOMER!" - @ SNY

While being a stalwart at first base and a strong offensive player with four homers on the season, Pete Alonso will be a factor in this matchup.

New York Mets Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Taijuan Walker

Brandon Nimmo, CF Mark Canha, LF Francisco Lindor, SS Pete Alonso, 1B Eduardo Escobar, DH J.D. Davis, 3B Starling Marte, RF Jeff McNeil, 2B James McCann, C

Philadelphia Phillies Preview

Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets

If the Philadelphia Phillies hope to be in the mix for the NL East crown against the New York Mets at the end of the season, games like this will be the reason why. The team has lacked any real success since 2011, and with the National League MVP on the roster, they certainly hope that will change this year. Having lost both series to the New York Mets earlier this season, the Philadelphia Phillies will come out strong looking for revenge.

Key Player - Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper is always ready to crush a baseball.

The former Washington Nationals superstar took his talents to the City of Brotherly Love, and did not miss a step. One of the best players in the world, Bryce Harper is expected to have a great game every game, which is an amount of pressure that few can understand. If he does have a great game, the team can be counted among the best in baseball, but so much of the team's success relies on his play.

This tweet from Brodes Media shows just how good Bryce Harper has been, even while injured.

Brodes Media @BrodesMedia Bryce Harper only needs 1 elbow Bryce Harper only needs 1 elbow https://t.co/Tx1ip2VDaL

"Bryce Harper only needs 1 elbow" - @ Brodes Media

Even when injured, Bryce Harper is the most important player in the lineup.

Philadelphia Phillies Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Aaron Nola

Jean Segura, 2B Rhys Hoskins, 1B Bryce Harper, DH Nick Castellanos, RF J.T. Realmuto, C Kyle Schwarber, LF Alec Bohm, 3B Johan Camargo, SS Odubel Herrera, CF

Mets vs Phillies Match Prediction

In what will be a high scoring game, the Philadelphia Phillies will defeat the New York Mets 7-4. Nick Castellano, formerly of the Cincinnati Reds, will hit his first drive into deep left of the season, and when paired with a homer or two from Bryce Harper, the offensive game will just be too much, sending the home fans away happy with a win.

Where to Watch Mets vs Phillies

The NL East matchup emanating from Philadelphia will be available on NBCSP in Pennsylvania and on the SNY network in New York, at 6:45 p.m EDT on Thursday, May 5.

