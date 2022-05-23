New York Mets vs San Francisco Giants Prediction & Match Preview - May 25th | MLB Season 2022

The New York Mets face the San Francisco Giants for the final match of their three-game series in the Bay Area.

At the time of writing, the Mets are still one of the hottest teams in baseball, sporting a 28-15 record. The Giants, on the other hand, have faltered, losing four straight games.

The Mets currently lead the National League East while the Giants have fallen all the way to third in the National League West after a hot start to the season. San Francisco is now eight games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

It will be an interesting battle on the mound as newcomer Thomas Szapucki has been assigned to start for the Mets in this marquee game. Jakob Junis will start opposite him for the Giants.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets vs San Francisco Giants.

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 25, 3:45 PM EDT.

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California.

New York Mets Preview

The New York Mets are still the most dominant team in the National League East. They have set themselves apart from the rest and are eight games ahead of the second-best team in their division.

This is mainly due to their stable batting lineup and the resilience of their pitching rotation, especially when they've lost many of their starters to injury. The Mets have the second-most wins this season next to their fellow New York team, the Yankees.

If San Francisco's pitching can't stifle the Mets' offense, this should be an easy game for them.

Key Player - Pete Alonso

New York Mets star Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso is on fire. He is batting .279/.349/.503/.852 with seven doubles and ten homers, and is tied for the most RBIs in the league with 37. Alonso also has 46 base hits and a stolen base to his name.

SNY @SNYtv PETE ALONSO WALK-OFF HOME RUN



METS WIN!!!! PETE ALONSO WALK-OFF HOME RUNMETS WIN!!!! 💥 PETE ALONSO WALK-OFF HOME RUN 💥METS WIN!!!! https://t.co/0RWLubhjqF

"💥 PETE ALONSO WALK-OFF HOME RUN 💥 METS WIN!!!!" - @ SNY

With the San Francisco Giants' pitching faltering at the moment, expect Alonso to have a field day in the Bay Area for the last game of the series.

New York Mets Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Thomas Szapucki.

Brandon Nimmo, CF Starling Marte, RF Francisco Lindor, SS Pete Alonso, 1B Mark Canha, LF Dominic Smith, DH Eduardo Escobar, 3B Jeff McNeil, 2B Tomas Nido, C

San Francisco Giants Preview

The San Francisco Giants seem to have fallen off a cliff. They've lost four straight games and now have a record of 22-18. This is by no means anything to be frowned upon, but they are in the most competitive division in all of the majors at the moment.

You can pinpoint exactly where the recent downfall of the Giants began. It is mainly due to the pileup of stalwarts on their injury list, especially on the mound. If the Giants don't find a way to make up for their deficiencies in their pitching, the New York Mets will surely steamroll them for a sweep.

Key Player - Wilmer Flores

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores

Wilmer Flores has been one of the more consistent bats and appreancemakers in the Giants' lineup. He has been batting .260/.320/.412 with an OPS of .732 with four homers, eight doubles and 24 RBIs on 34 base hits so far this season.

"OUTTA HERE 👋" - @ SF Giants

It will be a tough road ahead for Flores and the Giants given their recent setbacks, but with the hot bat he possesses, he might just get one past the Mets.

San Francisco Giants Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Jakob Junis.

Austin Slater, CF Darin Ruf, 1B Mike Yastrzemski, LF Wilmer Flores, DH Evan Longoria, 3B Brandon Crawford, SS Thairo Estrada, 2B Joey Bart, C Luis Gonzalez, RF

New York Mets vs San Francisco Giants Prediction

In this game between the two playoff aspirants, it's clear that the New York Mets have the edge against the San Francisco Giants. This is a must-win game for the Bay Area boys as they'll need to salvage at least one win to prevent them from plunging any deeper into their division.

For the Mets, a sweep against a recent division champion and perennial playoff contender would be a huge statement display. We're giving this one to the Mets for their consistency this season. Mets to win, 6-3.

Where to follow Mets vs Giants?

Watch: SNY (Mets), NBCS BA, MLBN (out-of-market only) (Giants).

Listen: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050 (Mets), KNBR 680, 1510 AM - KSFN (Giants).

