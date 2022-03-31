New York Mets vs St. Louis Cardinals Prediction & Match Preview - April 1st | MLB Spring Training 2022

The New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals have a scheduled Spring Training game at the Cardinals spring home, Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida. With both teams entering the 2022 season with high expectations, what should fans expect in this upcoming Spring Training matchup?

The New York Mets enter the 2022 season after failing to reach the postseason. The additions of starting pitcher Max Scherzer and new manager Buck Showalter, among others, are hoping to break the five-year playoff drought.

The St. Louis Cardinals enter the 2022 season after making the postseason as a wild card. The team is constructed similarly to a year ago with the additions of several notable players. They include starting pitcher Steven Matz, DH Albert Pujols, and outfielder Corey Dickerson.

Let's see what fans can expect from each team, what their lineups will be when they face off tomorrow, and where to watch the game.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Date & Time: Friday, April 1, 6:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, Florida

New York Mets Team Preview

The New York Mets are among the top contenders in the National League this year. The Mets have made many notable moves this offseason that have propelled them to be one of the favorites.

The signing of Max Scherzer this offseason provides the New York Mets with two of the top starting pitchers in baseball. Along with Jacob deGrom, the duo is poised to help the New York Mets win the National League pennant for the first time since 2015.

Key Player: Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso swings at a pitch during a Miami Marlins v New York Mets game

Pete Alonso is the New York Mets player to watch in this game. Arguably the game's most powerful hitter, watch for Alonso to be taking some healthy cuts at the plate tomorrow afternoon.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Pete Alonso just hit his first homer of spring -- a three-run, game-tying shot to left. Pete Alonso just hit his first homer of spring -- a three-run, game-tying shot to left. https://t.co/Ad6G7gJLXe

"Pete Alonso just hit his first homer of spring-- a three-run, game-tying shot to left." - @ Anthony DiComo

New York Mets Predicted Lineup

While the current lineup has a lot of potential, Mets fans have seen inconsistent production over the past several years. Fans are hoping with the additions brought to the team, the offense will kick back into gear. The projected lineup can be seen below.

Brandon Nimmo, RF Starling Marte, CF Francisco Lindor, SS Pete Alonso, 1B Robinson Cano, DH Eduardo Escobar, 3B Jeff McNeil, 2B Mark Canha, LF James McCann, C

Dominic Smith and J.D. Davis are among other players that could potentially be in the starting lineup.

St. Louis Cardinals Team Preview

The St. Louis Cardinals enter the 2022 season with a lot of excitement over the recent signing of Cardinals legend Albert Pujols. Pujols will be wearing the birds on the bat for the first time since 2011 when the team won the World Series.

As always, the Cardinals' expectations are high. The team made the postseason a year ago. They are hoping that with the additions this offseason and having new nanager Oliver Marmol, they will finally win it all for the first time in 11 years.

Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt

Paul Goldschmidt connects with a pitch during a St Louis Cardinals v Kansas City Royals game

Paul Goldschmidt is the player to watch for the St. Louis Cardinals. The slugging first baseman has had a great Spring Training hitting .526 with three home runs.

Derrick Goold @dgoold



The story: Paul Goldschmidt is 3-for-3 with two singles, a home run, and three runs scored this afternoon. This spring, using a new bat model for the first time in his career, he's 9-for-18 (.500).The story: stltoday.com/sports/basebal… Paul Goldschmidt is 3-for-3 with two singles, a home run, and three runs scored this afternoon. This spring, using a new bat model for the first time in his career, he's 9-for-18 (.500).The story: stltoday.com/sports/basebal…

"Paul Goldschmidt is 3-for-3 with two singles, a home run, and three runs scored this afternoon. This spring, using a new bat model for the first time in his career, he's 9-for-18(.500)." - @ Derrick Goold

St. Louis Cardinals Predicted Lineup

Nolan Arenado takes a swing at a pitch during a Cincinnati Reds v St Louis Cardinals game

The Cardinals lineup has a lot of the same players from a season ago. Two additions of note are Corey Dickerson and Albert Pujols. Both will likely platoon at the DH position. The St. Louis Cardinals' projected lineup is below:

Tommy Edman, 2B Paul Goldschmidt, 1B Tyler O'Neill, LF Nolan Arenado, 3B Dylan Carlson, RF Yadier Molina, C Corey Dickerson, DH Paul Dejong, SS Harrison Bader, CF

The Cardinals lineup has the potential to be among the best in the National League. This potential is solely reliant on consistent production from some of their younger players. This includes Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson, Tommy Edman, and Harrison Bader.

The Cardinals already have one of the best defenses in baseball. If they can get consistency in the lineup, they will have a chance for a special season.

Mets vs Cardinals Match Prediction

This will be an exciting Spring Training matchup as both teams are projected to be contenders this season. Look for this to be a high scoring affair, especially after the St. Louis Cardinals put up 29 runs earlier this week against the Washington Nationals.

Where to watch Mets vs Cardinals

The game can be seen on Bally Sports Midwest and MLB.tv.

