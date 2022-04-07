New York Mets vs Washington Nationals: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 7th, 2022 | MLB 2022

It will be rainy April weather as the New York Mets visit the Washington Nationals on Opening Day for the 2022 Major League Baseball season. For the Washington Nationals, the team begins its major rebuild around star outfielder Juan Soto and a pitching staff that many have criticized as overpaid. After sending off former ace Max Scherzer and superstar shortstop Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers and reclamation project Kyle Schwarber to the Boston Red Sox, the Nationals hope to ride their replenished farm system to a period of sustainable winning culture.

Washington Nationals v Miami Marlins

The New York Mets, however, are on a very different path than their Washington DC counterparts. After being purchased by Major League Baseball's richest owner, Steve Cohen, the New York Mets are burdened by massive expectations after an 18-month spending spree. In this offseason alone, the Mets have completely retooled their roster, spending $258 million on free agents including Max Scherzer, Mark Canha, Eduardo Escobar and Starling Marte.

New York Mets v Miami Marlins

Though the teams are eager to get this year's campaign underway at Nationals Park, the rosters won't be at full strength, as both teams will do their best to navigate whatever injuries come their way this season.

New York Mets injury report

The biggest blow to the team will be Jacob deGrom, who avoided a serious shoulder injury during Spring Training, but is likely to miss significant time. Max Scherzer, Taijuan Walker, Brandon Nimmo, and Starling Marte have been dealing with less daunting injuries and will likely only miss one or two games to start the season. Manager Buck Showalter will do his best to navigate the following injuries to the Mets.

Player Status Reason Taijuan Walker Questionable Knee Injury Jacob deGrom Out Shoulder Injury Max Scherzer Questionable Hamstring Injury Brandon Nimmo Questionable Neck Injury Starling Marte Playing Oblique Injury

The team hopes to tread water and keep pace until deGrom can reassume his mantle as ace of the staff.

Washington Nationals Injury Report:

Manager Davey Martinez will also have his fair share of injuries. The most noteworthy one is Stephen Strasburg. The former number one overall pick for the Nationals is working his way back from a neck injury he sustained in Spring Training.

Player Status Reason Stephen Strausburg Out Neck Injury Carter Kieboom Out Elbow injury Joe Ross Out Elbow

The Nationals will have to rely on other high-priced players such as Patrick Corbin to pick up the slack until the team returns to full strength.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Lineups: Predicted Batting Orders

New York Mets

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets

The Mets' strength will have to be their offense while their pitching staff is on the mend. This team boasts plenty of firepower with sluggers such as Pete Alonso teaming up with well-rounded shortstop Francisco Lindor. The two hope to be supported by a lineup of talented big-leaguers.

Starling Marte, CF Eduardo Escobar, 3B Francisco Lindor, SS Pete Alonso, 1B Dominic Smith, LF Robinson Cano, DH Mark Canha, RF Jeff McNeil, 2B Tomas Nido, C

Lindor will hope to redeem a paltry first season and reset the narrative surrounding his arrival to the Mets. If he can rise to his potential, the team will be one of the toughest in the National League.

Washington Nationals Batting Order

The Nationals lineup is devoid of the well-rounded, top-to-bottom depth fans were used to in years past. Though the addition of Nelson Cruz will add some power to the roster, the offense will still run through offensive superstar Juan Soto.

Philadelphia Phillies v Washington Nationals - Game One

Cesar Hernandez, 2B Juan Soto, LF Nelson Cruz, DH Josh Bell, 1B Lane Thomas, RF Keibert Ruiz, C Alcides Escobar, SS Maikel Franco, 3B Victor Robles, CF

Hopefully Soto can continue his journey towards being a force to be reckoned with at the plate and give the Nats something to build around.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Pitching Rotations:

New York Mets Pitching Rotation:

With Max Scherzer looking likely to make his start this week, the Mets pitching rotation is only down one core piece, Jacob deGrom. Here is the current New York Mets pitching rotation:

St. Louis Cardinals v New York Mets

Max Scherzer Chris Bassitt Taijuan Walker Carlos Carrasco Tylor Megill

Scherzer will fill in admirably at the top of the rotation with Tylor Megill serving as the Opening Day starter.

Washington Nationals Pitching Rotation

The team is entering the season with an unproven pitching staff. The only established Major League starter for the Washington Nationals in Strasburg's absence is Patrick Corbin, who imploded in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Here is the current Washington Nationals pitching rotation:

Patrick Corbin Josiah Gray Erick Fedde Aníbal Sánchez Josh Rogers

Corbin has a tough opponent ahead of him, but he's optimistic about his prospects of a rebound this season.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach