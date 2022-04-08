New York Mets vs Washington Nationals: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 8th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The New York Mets and Washington Nationals are ready for game two of an already contentious series in which the Mets notched a comfortable 5-1 victory in game one. The Mets will be eager to unleash their priciest new toy in Max Scherzer, who returns to Nationals Park, where he led the Nats to the 2019 World Series title, this time as an opponent.

Scherzer, who battled a nagging hamstring to close out Spring Training, has proclaimed himself ready to go for his Mets debut. The right-handed co-ace intends to prove himself worth the massive $130 million contract set to pay him out over three years.

While the weather will be more cooperative for both teams, the muscles and ligaments of certain players are going to be a little more tempermental. Here are the injury reports for both teams heading into the April 8 matchup.

New York Mets injury report

The biggest blow to the team continues to be Jacob deGrom, who avoided a serious shoulder injury during Spring Training, but is likely to miss significant time. Taijuan Walker and Brandon Nimmo are still sidelined with day-to-day injuries. Manager Buck Showalter will do his best to navigate the following injuries to the Mets.

Player Status Reason Brandon Nimmo Questionable Neck Injury Jacob deGrom Out Shoulder Injury

The team hopes to tread water and keep pace until deGrom can reassume his mantle as ace of the staff.

Washington Nationals Injury Report:

Manager Davey Martinez will also have his fair share of injuries. The most noteworthy is Stephen Strasburg. The former number one overall pick for the Nationals is working his way back from a neck injury he sustained in Spring Training.

Player Status Reason Stephen Strausburg Out Neck Injury Carter Kieboom Out Elbow injury Joe Ross Out Elbow

The Nationals will have to rely on other high-priced players such as Patrick Corbin to pick up the slack until the team returns to full strength.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Lineups: Predicted Batting Orders

The Mets' strength will have to be their offense while their pitching staff is on the mend. A key piece will be Robinson Cano who served as a surprise table setter in game one, picking up two hits, drawing a walk and scoring two runs. If he can perform at a level consistent to his career numbers, the Mets lineup listed below stands to be a significant threat.

Starling Marte, CF Eduardo Escobar, 3B Francisco Lindor, SS Pete Alonso, 1B Dominic Smith, LF Robinson Cano, DH Mark Canha, RF Jeff McNeil, 2B Tomas Nido, C

Washington Nationals Batting Order

The Nationals lineup is devoid of the well-rounded, top-to-bottom depth fans were used to in years past. This makes the addition of Nelson Cruz that much more important to the club.

Cesar Hernandez, 2B Juan Soto, LF Nelson Cruz, DH Josh Bell, 1B Lane Thomas, RF Keibert Ruiz, C Alcides Escobar, SS Maikel Franco, 3B Victor Robles, CF

The Nationals are surely hoping the Cruz brings his "boom stick" (the nickname for his thunderous bat) to the lineup against Scherzer after a slow day at the plate in game one.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Pitching Rotations:

New York Mets Pitching Rotation:

With Max Scherzer looking to make an immediate impact on his new team, the Mets pitching rotation hopes to continue its reputation as being a strength for the team. Here is the current New York Mets pitching rotation:

Max Scherzer Chris Bassitt Taijuan Walker Carlos Carrasco Tylor Megill

Megill made the most of his Opening Day opportunity, throwing five scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and striking out six.

Washington Nationals Pitching Rotation

The team is entering the season with an unproven pitching staff. The only established Major League starter for the Washington Nationals in Strasburg's absence is Patrick Corbin, who took the loss in last night's game. Here is the current Washington Nationals pitching rotation:

Patrick Corbin Josiah Gray Erick Fedde Aníbal Sánchez Josh Rogers

Sanchez hopes to recapture the previous magic of his career and serve as an anchor for a shallow rotation.

