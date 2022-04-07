"I'm ready to go" - Tylor Megill gets a golden Opening Day opportunity in the absence of Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer

The New York Mets have a long lineage of premium Opening Day starters. It was Tom "Terrific" Seaver in the 1960s and 70s, Dwight "Doc" Gooden in the 1980's, David Cone in 1990s, Johan Santana in the 2000s and Jacob deGrom in the 2010's. It's no wonder that the team sports the best record on Major League Baseball Opening Day in the history of the game.

St. Louis Cardinals v New York Mets

This year will be a little bit different. With Mets' ace Jacob deGrom heading to the injured list with a shoulder injury, new manager Buck Showalter figured to have the greatest plan B in the league, with Max Scherzer ready to assume the role at the head of the rotation. However, with Scherzer having hamstring issues, the Mets will turn to plan C, young right-hander Tylor Megill.

I'm excited, it's going to be fun. I'm ready to go

The New York Mets hope Megill can rise to the challenge

An eighth-round pick in the 2018 Major League Baseball draft, Megill was always an overlooked member of the Mets' farm system. However, Megill's consistency has rapidly elevated him through the minor league ranks. It was during the 2021 season that an injury-riddled Mets team desparately called up Megill to start against the Atlanta Braves. Megill pitched well enough for the Mets to earn a victory, tossing four-plus innings and only surrendering three hits to Atlanta.

Megill held his own against Major League hitters last year, and this year he had been gearing up to serve as a bullpen piece or spot starter on a retooled Mets roster. However, baseball is a sport of preparation and Megill figures to be ready to assume his role in a long line of starters in Mets history.

Details on Megill being tabbed as the Mets' Opening Day starter: Tylor Megill, always composed, didn’t give away his emotions with his words, but his cheesy smile when being congratulated by his manager, coaches, and peers told the full story.Details on Megill being tabbed as the Mets' Opening Day starter: nydailynews.com/sports/basebal… Tylor Megill, always composed, didn’t give away his emotions with his words, but his cheesy smile when being congratulated by his manager, coaches, and peers told the full story.Details on Megill being tabbed as the Mets' Opening Day starter: nydailynews.com/sports/basebal…

Though he lacks the bulldog mentality of Scherzer and the intensity and precision of deGrom, Megill brings his own brand of pitching to the mound against the Washington Nationals. He has a calm demeanor, he keeps his poise, and he refuses to be rattled. This will be the biggest stage and brightest lights of the young pitcher's career; however if there's one thing Mets fans have learned from his brief tenure in the big leagues, it's that Megill won't shy away from the challenge of continuing the New York Mets tradition of excellence to open the season.

